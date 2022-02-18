5 Destinations where Declan Rice could move in the summer

Declan Rice is flying right now. His team West Ham United are 5th in the Premier League and most weeks he's their captain and best player. He was also instrumental in England's Euros final run in the summer.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 150 - Declan Rice is set to make his 150th Premier League appearance for West Ham, becoming the youngest player to reach 150 games for the club in the competition (22y 352d). Overall, Rice will become the 14th youngest player to reach 150 games in Premier League history. Hammer. 150 - Declan Rice is set to make his 150th Premier League appearance for West Ham, becoming the youngest player to reach 150 games for the club in the competition (22y 352d). Overall, Rice will become the 14th youngest player to reach 150 games in Premier League history. Hammer. https://t.co/d33qRF2LzI

On current form, he's probably the best player in his position in England and among the best in the world. So, understandably, a lot of big clubs are after him. Declan also recently spoke in a Sky Sports interview with Gary Neville and said that he doesn't want to end his career trophyless. He also mentioned that he wants to compete for the biggest trophies. Hence, it won't be a surprise if he does move in the summer.

Below are the possible destinations where the in-demand 23-year-old could end up in the summer:

#5 Real Madrid

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Declan Rice is a player who Carlo Ancelotti likes a lot. If Rice is available - Ancelotti will be there, but it's not known if Real Madrid will make an offer for him. #rmalive | Declan Rice is a player who Carlo Ancelotti likes a lot. If Rice is available - Ancelotti will be there, but it's not known if Real Madrid will make an offer for him. @DiMarzio 🚨🌕| Declan Rice is a player who Carlo Ancelotti likes a lot. If Rice is available - Ancelotti will be there, but it's not known if Real Madrid will make an offer for him. @DiMarzio #rmalive https://t.co/gCzBgb3iIE

As unlikely as it may seem, Real Madrid could pop up as a prospective destination for Rice. Current Real boss Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a huge fan of his. The Italian must have seen him from up close during his stint managing Everton.

As for the transfer itself, it could be an interesting one. Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro are among the greatest midfield trios ever but they are aging. And sometimes, like recently against Paris Saint-Germain, they seem to lack steel and physicality. Signing Rice could solve this long term. That being said, this is still extremely unlikely.

#4 West Ham United

Leicester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Another option for the Englishman is to stay put at West Ham. Rice has been at the club since he was 14, and obviously loves the club and has a deep connection. Although at West Ham, it is difficult to achieve his goals immediately, they are without a doubt on an upward trajectory. If they continue, there is no doubt they could soon be there.

Rice could be a real protagonist in this rise like he already is and can firmly cement his legacy in the Hammers' history books. They are currently 5th in the league and in the Europa League knockouts so there's no reason why they can't kick on with further investment and performance.

Another big reason as to why Rice might stay at West Ham is because they value him at over £100 million, which is an astronomical valuation. That is perfectly understandable because although he might not have the quality to demand that fee, he is certainly that valuable to West Ham. He is their crown jewel and they are desperate not to lose him.

Edited by Shardul Sant