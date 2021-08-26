5 most disciplined defenders in the world right now

The art of defending in football seems simple on the surface - the defenders must prevent the opposition from scoring. However, every single defender has their own way of achieving this objective. While some are aggressive and occasionally rash, others are composed and prefer not to rush into tackles.

Which top defenders are the most disciplined on the pitch?

Defenders like Sergio Ramos are known for their aggressive nature. Others, like Paolo Maldini, are known for their composure and discipline.

The question is not always about their style of play though, it depends on a defender's judgment; as a bad tackle leads to a foul.

In order to find the most disciplined defender in the world right now, cards (yellow and red), as well as fouls conceded, have been considered in the following list.

Therefore, this may not be an accurate representation of their style of play. Rather, it indicates their quality of judgment, which often separates them from being reckless.

Note: Defenders from the top five leagues with minimum 20+ starts have been considered

#5 Jules Kounde (Sevilla)

Jules Kounde celebrates after scoring for Sevilla

Jules Kounde is an unlikely candidate on this list. The 22-year-old defender is known for his aggressive style of play, as he prefers to nip the danger in the bud instead of waiting it out. However, owing to his good judgment, he does not concede fouls despite this nature.

Over the course of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Kounde conceded just 20 fouls in 34 appearances, which worked out to 0.60 fouls per 90 minutes. The young French defender was shown the yellow card four times and did not get sent off even once.

Another impressive stat which further aids his good judgment are his aerial duels. Despite Kounde's height being lesser than his peers, he still won 63.8 per cent of his aerial duels. The highly-rated defender also won 61 per cent of his ground duels, which clearly shows his incredible judgment.

To add to this, Kounde boasted a passing accuracy of 94.1 per cent in La Liga in 2020-21. He was also ranked sixth among all players for progressive carrying distance in the same season. In short, the Frenchman is a fantastic all-round asset to have in defense.

#4 Marquinhos (PSG)

Marquinhos in action for PSG

PSG club captain Marquinhos has been commended for his versatility. He has featured as a centre-back and right-back and has even slotted into midfield when required. However, the Brazilian predominantly played as a centre-back in the 2020-21 Ligue 1 season where he made 24 starts.

Marquinhos conceded just 14 fouls over the entire league campaign, which is 0.59 fouls per 90. Along the way, he collected just two yellow cards and no red cards. The 27-year-old defender also won 55 per cent of his ground duels.

Passing is also an attribute which Marquinhos excels at, as he boasts a passing accuracy of 93.1 per cent. His composure in possession is an asset for PSG. Following Thiago Silva's departure, he has taken over the leadership role in the team as well.

PSG will definitely rely on Marquinhos' level-headedness and composure at the back as they aim to win the Champions League this season.

