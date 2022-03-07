5 English midfielders with most goal contributions in Premier League since 2020-21

The Premier League is home to some of the world's finest players. Among those, there have been some Englishmen who have gone on to make the competition a more attractive and entertaining league.

The list of such players includes some amazing English midfielders from past and present. The likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and many more made a name for themselves with some fine performances on a regular basis.

The Premier League possesses quality English midfielders

The league is currently blessed to have many impressive English performers, especially in midfield. There are midfielders like Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice and a few others who like to sit deep and help both the defense and attack.

These players are vital but aren't seen much in the goal-scoring or the assists chart. While that is true, there are other English midfielders who have had an attacking approach and have been quite effective in England's top-division. Here, we take a look at those players who have been productive since the start of last season.

#5 Jack Harrison

Since joining Leeds United in the 2018-19 season, Jack Harrison has turned into an important player for them over the years. With his ability to play almost anywhere in midfield, he has provided more options and flexibility to his manager.

The Englishman is known to make good use of the space on the flanks and provide some wonderful crosses into the box. Last season, he provided the fifth-most (119) crosses in the box in the league.

Harrison, with his athleticism and trickery, is a very handy player in attack. Since last season, he has contributed 21 goals, with eight goals and eight assists coming in the 2020-21 campaign.

#4 James Maddison

Leicester City have found a gem of a player in James Maddison. The Englishman's creativity and playmaking abilities have simply been a delight to watch since he joined them in the 2018-19 season.

Last season, Maddison made the fourth-most number of key passes (84) and the third-most number of through-ball passes (16) in the league. His flair and agility helps him beat past players with ease and be very productive in attack.

Since the start of last season, Maddison has contributed 23 goals. His link-up with Jamie Vardy remains a key factor in Leicester City's performances in the league.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The Premier League currently has some amazing young talent at its disposal and Phil Foden is surely one of them. The Manchester City midfielder has already shown glimpses of how brutally effective he can be in front of goal.

Coming through the ranks at City, Phil Foden has now become a regular part of the first team. The left-footed youngster, with his versatility to play in different positions in midfield, has given Pep Guardiola the freedom to adapt to various other tactics.

Foden has contributed 24 goals since the start of last season. Over time, the Englishman will get more game time than he does now, which will only help him in contributing more goals for his club and country.

#2 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

One of the most impressive players coming through Chelsea's ranks in the past few years has been Mason Mount. The English midfielder started playing for the senior team in the 2019-20 season and has already turned into a vital player for the Blues.

With his attacking approach, incisive passing and playmaking abilities, Mason Mount is one of the finest creators in the Premier League right now. He made the second-most number of key passes (90) in the league last season and had the most number of carries into the final third (100).

Mason Mount has contributed 24 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season and has been in great form this season. In just 16 starts this campaign, he has scored seven goals and registered six assists.

#1 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

The Southampton midfielder has been very impressive over the past few seasons. He graduated from the Saints' academy and has been with them ever since.

Over time, James Ward-Prowse has turned into a complete midfielder. His playmaking abilities, combined with his desire to win the ball back, make him a very dangerous player. Not to forget, the English midfielder has been stunning when it comes to set-pieces.

James Ward-Prowse made the seventh-most tackles (57) in the league last season. The Southampton captain has already made the fifth-most number of key passes (47) in the 2021-22 campaign. Since the start of last season, he has contributed 25 goals, the most amongst all the English midfielders in the Premier League.

