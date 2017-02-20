5 English Premier League players with lower wage-per-week than Ben Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was signed by Pune for 14.5 crores

Both before and after the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League auctions, it was England’s Ben Stokes who generated a lot of buzz. Before the England all-rounder went under the hammer, there was quite a buzz as to how much he would fetch. And Stokes lived up to the expectations as the Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for a whopping Rs 14.5 crores (£1.7m.)

If we move outside of the cricket ecosystem, and compare the £1.7m with what top football stars of the English Premier League earn, then the all-rounder is just a fraction behind the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney. In fact, he manages to overshadow a majority of the PL stars.

The IPL is an eight-week tournament and even though England players will return home midway during the league, let us assume he plays the entire tournament. If we divide the £1.7m by eight weeks, Stokes’ weekly salary comes to an approximate £218,000 per week.

For a fun read, here are 5 English Premier League footballers who are paid lesser than the amount Ben Stokes was sold at.

#1 David Silva (£200,000)

In the 2016-17 season of the EPL, the Spaniard scored 2 goals and gave 4 assists

The Manchester city maestro earns a whopping £200,000, but not more than Stokes. In the 2016-17 season of the EPL, the Spaniard has scored 2 goals and gave 4 assists.

Silva joined the Manchester-based club in 2010 and has since won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and a couple of League Cups with them.

Manchester city currently occupy the second spot in the league and will look towards Silva to help them challenge Chelsea for the title. The Citizens will be facing Monaco in the first leg of the Champions league Tuesday night, and under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, would want to make it big in Europe this time round.