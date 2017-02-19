IPL Auction 2017: 5 Indian players who could be bargain buys

There are a couple of players with national caps on this list.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 22:22 IST

Karn Sharma (left) has represented India four times across all formats

The 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction is only a few hours away. A total of 352 players (including the late addition of Ishank Jaggi) will go under the hammer at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Bengaluru. While the spotlight surrounds the high-profile international stars, there are several names who could be quite valuable despite their relatively lower base prices.

Extra Cover: How does the IPL auction work?

Let us take a look at five of the most promising Indian players who could be bargain buys in the auction. A couple of those have already represented India across different formats with mixed results.

#5 Harpreet Singh

Harpreet Singh was in fine form during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-Zonal Trophy

Harpreet Singh is a solid left-handed batsman who plays for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. The 25-year old grabbed eyeballs by scoring 211 runs from just four matches in the recently completed Syed Mushtaq Ali Inter-Zonal Trophy. He played six matches for his country in the 2010 U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

With the tournament serving as an ideal platform for young Indian players to showcase their skills, Harpreet could attract the attention of quite a few franchises looking to bolster their batting strength. From previous stints with Kolkata Knight Riders and Pune Warriors, he has featured in a handful of IPL games.

Base Price – INR 20 lakhs