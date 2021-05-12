5 most entertaining players in world football right now

Football has been graced by some exceptional players who have exhilarated fans with their extraordinary abilities and exhilarating skills over the years. The likes of Pele, Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho, and Zinadine Zidane are just a few of the elite talent who have made us fall in love with football.

The game of football has become increasingly tactical in the past few decades, with strategies and formations playing a more significant role than individual prowess. However, nothing can beat the essence of an entertainer who can deliver moments of joy to spectators by pulling off the spectacular.

On that note, let’s take a look at five of the most entertaining players in the world right now:

5 best players to watch in football right now

#5 Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore can bamboozle opposition defenders with his explosive pace and exceptional ball control

We kick off our countdown with one of the Premier League’s box-office superstars, Adama Traore.

Traore is one of the best players to watch on his good days. He can bamboozle opposition defenders with his explosive pace and exceptional ball control.

The Spain international has an astounding dribble completion rate of 75.9% this season, with 148 successful dribbles at an average of 5.5 dribbles per 90 minutes. He ranks second in the list of Europe’s top 5 players with the most successful dribbles per 90 minutes (minimum qualification of 500 minutes played).

"Adama Traore gets Wolves level! That's superb football!"



⚡️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/xHYSEI283d — Wolves (@Wolves) May 10, 2021

In his farewell season for Middlesbrough in the Championship, Traore pulled off 243 successful dribbles, averaging 8.9 dribbles per 90 in the 2017-18 season.

#4 Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is one of European football’s hottest properties

Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting prospects in the footballing world. The Manchester City academy product is extremely flamboyant and is a potential Ballon D’Or winner.

The English teenage sensation has recorded three successful dribbles on average per 90 minutes in the ongoing season, equalling last edition’s tally.

The 21-year-old has a dribble completion rate of 54.6% and notched up a mammoth tally of 121 successful dribbles in the 2018-19 Bundesliga season, where he dribbled past 132 players.

Sancho leads the Bundesliga this season in terms of minutes per successful dribbles and has pulled off the nutmeg on 15 occasions.

Jadon Sancho has contributed to 30+ goals in each of his last 3 seasons with Dortmund:



📅 18/19:

• 13 goals

• 20 assists



📅 19/20:

• 20 goals

• 20 assists



📅 20/21:

• 14 goals

• 18 assists



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KK0GaEQHqP — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) May 8, 2021

The Borussia Dortmund winger is one of European football’s hottest properties, with many top clubs vying for his signature.

After a breakout season in the 2018-19 campaign, Sancho has grown from strength to strength, with 17 goal involvements (8 goals, 9 assists) from 24 appearances across all competitions this footballing year.

