5 EPL records that Liverpool may break this season

Liverpool have been crowned the Premier League 2019-20 champions on the back of a record-breaking campaign thus far.

A look at five more records the Reds are on course to smash before the Premier League season comes to an end.

Liverpool will receive a Guard of Honor from last season's champions Manchester City next week.

Liverpool's long wait for their first Premier League title and first top-flight silverware came to an end after 30-long years following Manchester City's 2-1 loss at Chelsea over the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's men have accumulated enough points with seven games yet to play that it is now mathematically impossible for the Sky Blues to catch up with Liverpool.

It has been a record-breaking season for the Merseysiders. Liverpool have already set the record for the earliest EPL title triumph on record, with seven games to spare, beating the previous record of five set by Manchester United in 2000-01 and Manchester City in 2017-18.

Understandably, Liverpool must be overrun with emotions after their well-earned achievement, but it should not be forgotten that there's still a lot to play for before the curtains are drawn on the current season.

If they maintain their current run of form, Liverpool are on track to break a multitude of Premier League records and even overshadow Manchester City's sensational 2017-18 campaign.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the five records the newly crowned Premier League champions could still break this season.

Five EPL records Liverpool may break this season

#5 Biggest title-winning margin (Current holders - Manchester City, 2017-18 - 19 points)

Jurgen Klopp has the chance to rewrite history books with the current Liverpool side.

Liverpool are currently 23 points clear at the top, the biggest lead ever posted by league leaders at this stage in Premier League history. Having already secured the Premier League title, now Liverpool have the opportunity to do so with the biggest margin within their sights.

Currently, Manchester City hold this record, having lifted the 2017-18 Premier League title with a massive 19-point lead over city rivals Manchester United. The Reds can afford to drop a couple of points irrespective of how the Sky Blues fare in their remaining fixtures.

Liverpool have only dropped seven points this season, garnering 28 wins in 31 games, that roughly boils down to dropping a point every five games. Given that seven games remain in the season, let's assume that Liverpool will drop another couple of points and Manchester City win all their games. Even in such a scenario, Liverpool would be left with a hefty 21-point lead.

Though nobody imagined Manchester City's record could be broken so soon, Liverpool have a fabulous opportunity to break this record. If they fail to do so this season, they might never get a chance like this ever again.

#4 Most home wins (Current holders - Chelsea, 2005-06; Manchester United, 2010-11; Manchester City, 2011-12 and 2018-19; all 18 wins)

Fans celebrate Liverpool FC winning the Premier League title

To break the record of most home wins in a Premier League season, Klopp's men will have to put in overtime to achieve a feat no other team has ever been able to achieve in the competition's history - win all home games in a season.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City (twice) have come close in this record, but none of them managed to go through a Premier League season without dropping any points at home. The trio holds the current record in this category - 18 wins.

Fortunately, there are only three more opponents for Klopp's side to go up against at Anfield to try and become the first team to ever manage this feat. In these fixtures, Liverpool face clubs from the entire spectrum of the Premier League table.

The Premier League champions host second-from-bottom Aston Villa on July 8, mid-table Burnley next and in their last home game of the campaign, they welcome an in-form Chelsea on July 18.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game on home turf since their 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in April 2017. They have since won 46 and drawn 10 games in an unbeaten streak that has now been intact for more than three years.

#3 Most away wins (Current holders - Manchester City, 2017-18 - 16 wins)

Liverpool have been dominant throughout the season, both in home and away games.

Away games have always been tricky affairs, even for some of the biggest teams in league competitions. The often hostile environment created by opposition fans can unnerve the best of teams, as Liverpool found out against Watford back in February when the Hornets ended the Anfield club's unbeaten run in a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

No team has managed more than 16 wins in their travels during a Premier League season. The record in this regard was set in 2017-18 by Manchester City. That season, City lost only once on the road and drew their two other away games.

Luckily for Liverpool, the home advantage has been neutralised since football resumed after the COVID-19 outbreak. Fans are not allowed in stadiums now, and that might help Liverpool play equally well in away games.

Liverpool have been victorious in 12 of their 15 away games this season and have already matched City's record of one loss and two draws in their travels. There is no margin for error if Liverpool are to break the record for most away wins in a Premier League season; every away game is now a must-win one for the Premier League champions.

Liverpool's quest for this record begins with a visit to Manchester City on Friday, followed by a visit to Brighton next week, while on 16 July they travel to Arsenal. In the final game of the season, they will face Newcastle United on 26 July.

With Liverpool out of contention from the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, it is expected that Klopp will continue to field a strong starting XI in the remaining games of the season. If Liverpool's current form is any indication, they should have no problem in winning all of their upcoming fixtures.

#2 Most wins in a season (Current holders - Manchester City, 2017-18 - 32 wins)

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Pep Guardiola added a new chapter in the history books with an unparalleled set of achievements in the 2017-18 season, breaking almost every major team record in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp, after leading his side to Premier League glory with a whopping seven games to spare, now has the chance to rip apart that chapter and add his version in the Premier League history books this season.

Liverpool can break yet another record held by Manchester City this term - most wins in a Premier League season. City registered 32 wins (out of a possible 38) in the 2017-18 Premier League campaign. The Reds, who have 28 wins this season, need to win at least five of their remaining seven games to break this record.

Of their remaining fixtures, only the games against Manchester City and Chelsea may be a cause for concern. Even if we assume Liverpool are unable to win either game, they can still reach 33 wins for the season if they win all their other remaining games.

#1 Most points in a season (Current holders - Manchester City, 2017-18 - 100 points)

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Finally, the most coveted record Liverpool would like to break this season is perhaps the highest points recorded in a single Premier League campaign. Currently, Manchester City hold the bragging rights in this category, having scored a century of points in the 2017-18 Premier League season.

Till date, the Sky Blues are the only Premier League team to have breached the 100-point barrier in English top-flight, a feat they came close to repeating last season before falling just two points short. Liverpool finished just one point behind Manchester City's tally after garnering 97 points.

This season, even though the Premier League title has been won, Klopp must implore his Liverpool players to produce even better numbers than they did last season. The Premier League champions are well on course to break the highest points tally ever in a Premier League season and this could come as early as in the game against Arsenal.

As things stand, Liverpool can reach a maximum of 107 points if they win all their remaining seven games. They can afford to lose two matches and still break the Premier League points record, unlike Manchester City in 2017-18 who had to rely on a last-minute winner in the last game of the season to reach a century of points.

