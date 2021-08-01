After a poor 2020-21 campaign, Arsenal have been busy in the transfer market and have already made additions to their squad.

Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga and English centre-back Ben White have all joined the club. There will surely be some outgoings as well, with the likes of Willian and Reiss Nelson likely to leave the Gunners.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be under immense pressure after poor performances throughout last season. Money is being spent by the club to reinforce the squad, and a repeat of last season will not be well received.

We look at the 5 most expensive Arsenal signings of all time.

#5 Thomas Partey | €50 million

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Thomas Partey's signing was heralded as one of Arsenal's best business deals in recent years when he joined the club from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Arsenal activated his €50 million release clause to lure him away from Spain, and much was expected from the Ghana international. Partey had produced some top performances for Diego Simeone's side, and his defensive nous and overall quality were seen as an important addition to Arsenal's midfield.

However, Partey did not enjoy a good 2020-21 campaign. The 28-year old made just 18 starts in the Premier League for Arsenal, with injuries preventing him from having a major impact. There were moments when Partey displayed his talents, but last season was a disappointing one for the player and the club.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he has a fit Partey to work with next season. The midfielder will likely start for Arsenal on a regular basis during the 2021-22 campaign, and given that the club have invested heavily in him they will be hoping for a solid return.

#4 Alexandre Lacazette | €53 million

Hibernian v Arsenal - Pre-Season Friendly

After a move to Atletico Madrid fell through in 2017, Alexandre Lacazette was signed by Arsenal for a €53 million from Lyon.

Olivier Giroud had done well with the Gunners, but Lacazette was regarded as an upgrade over his countryman. A versatile attacker, the France international had been a prolific goalscorer at Lyon and was seen as the ideal player to provide a different dimension to Arsenal's attack.

Lacazette has done well over the years with Arsenal, without truly shining. The 30-year old has made 170 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 65 goals and providing 28 assists. The arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reduced the goalscoring burden on Lacazette, who has been utilised in a variety of attacking positions by Arteta as a result.

The forward could leave the club soon, with his contract expiring next year. Atletico Madrid have once again been linked with a move. Arsenal, who have shown a proclivity for letting go of players on free transfers in the past, will be keen to ensure that they get some money for Lacazette.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee