5 most expensive European players in football history

Football transfers have been an age-old concept, with football clubs around the world operating by buying and selling players extremely regularly. Initially done with the objective of finding the right players for the club, football transfers have now essentially become a business.

The last decade has also seen the transfer market inflate dramatically. For context, 23 of the 25 most expensive football transfers of all time have happened since 2013.

Neymar's world-record transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain worth €222 million further caused a domino effect. The next 7 most expensive transfers around the world occurred only after Neymar Jr.'s ground-breaking move greatly inflated the market.

That said, this list takes a look at the transfers of only European players. Without further ado, here are the

5 most expensive transfer fees paid for European players

Transfer fee figures as per Transfermarkt.com and acknowledge the add-on fees that have become relevant thus far.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - €117 million

Cristiano Ronaldo has won silverware with Juventus, but the UEFA Champions League has eluded him

Moved from: Real Madrid

Moved to: Juventus

In July 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo called time on his glittering stint at Real Madrid, which lasted nine years, in which he won 15 major titles including 4 UEFA Champions League trophies.

Despite being older than 30, Cristiano Ronaldo was still deemed to be worth more than €100 million by Serie A giants, Juventus, who paid that much up front and were contracted to pay more based on add-on fees. As of today, the total transfer fee stands at €117 million.

Unfortunately for Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus, the union was made in order to achieve UEFA Champions League success, but that particular objective is yet to be realized. However, in three seasons at the club, Ronaldo has already scored 101 goals in just 133 matches across competitions for Juventus, and has helped the club win 5 major titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the top scorer award in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Champions League and EURO. pic.twitter.com/tpEYtKXH9v — TC (@totalcristiano) July 13, 2021

#4 Antoine Griezmann - €120 million

Antoine Griezmann has failed to live up to his billing at Barcelona

Moved from: Atletico Madrid

Moved to: Barcelona

The summer of 2019 saw Barcelona lure Antoine Griezmann away from Atletico Madrid, where he had spent 5 years. Controversially, Barcelona paid his release clause of €120 million, although Atletico Madrid disputed that the deal had been agreed upon before July 1st, when his release clause was still at €200 million. However, the transfer was eventually upheld.

Two years ago today, Antoine Griezmann was unveiled as a Barcelona player after his €120 million move from Atletico Madrid 📸 pic.twitter.com/cZHoIkweF5 — Goal (@goal) July 14, 2021

Alas, in the two seasons that have followed, Griezmann has visibly struggled, scoring just 35 goals in 99 appearances across competitions. To make matters worse, he is amongst the highest wage earners at Barcelona, whose current financial crisis could mean Griezmann could soon be shown the door.

