5 most expensive goalkeepers in history (2023)

The role of goalkeepers has evolved significantly in the modern era. With the game becoming more tactically sophisticated and teams focusing on an expansive style of play, goalkeepers are now needed to be good with the ball at their feet.

They are often considered to be the last line of defence and even playmakers tasked with launching attacks to a certain degree. Their increased significance has also caused their market value to rise.

Clubs have recognized the impact a well-rounded goalkeeper can have on results and they are willing to shell out huge sums of money to secure their services. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most expensive goalkeepers in history.

#5 Ederson Moraes (Manchester City) - €40 million

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Looking back, signing Ederson Moraes for €40 million looks like an absolute bargain. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been a vital cog in Manchester City's successes of late. In addition to being a commanding presence inside the box, Ederson is also an excellent shot-stopper with great reflexes.

But perhaps the most crucial aspect of his game is his distribution skills. He is comfortable in possession and is capable of keeping his cool even when there's plenty of pressure on him. Ederson is often seen launching counterattacks for Manchester City by hoofing the ball long and accurately to his forwards.

He is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers of the Premier League era. Ederson has won five Premier League titles, one Champions League title, two FA Cups and three League Cups with City in his six years at the Etihad.

#4 Andre Onana (Manchester United) - €52 million

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Manchester United have desperately needed an upgrade in the goalkeeper department for years and this summer, they've finally managed to get one. Their former goalkeeper David de Gea has been a great servant to the club but his frailties with the ball at his feet have held the Red Devils back in recent seasons.

United have secured Onana's services from Inter Milan for a sum of €52 million. The Cameroonian goalkeeper is excellent in possession and his distribution skills are top-notch.

Onana impressed for Inter Milan in the 2022-23 Champions League and is a well-rounded modern goalkeeper who is tipped to vastly improve Manchester United.

#3 Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) - €53 million

Juventus v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Gianluigi Buffon's transfer from Parma to Juventus in 2001 remains one of the most iconic switches in football history. The Italian legend was already considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he fetched a then-world record fee of €53 million for Parma.

The move solidified Buffon's status as a legend and it was also the first time that a goalkeeper's valuation had crossed €50 million. Buffon has had a legendary career since and he was an integral part of the Bianconeri's successes in the 21st century. In fact, he cemented his status as an all-time great during this stint.

#2 Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - €62 million

Leeds United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

This is yet another goalkeeper signing that helped vastly improve the fortunes of a team. Alisson Becker has been phenomenal in goal for the Merseysiders since joining the club in 2018.

Although €62 million is quite a steep amount for a goalkeeper even today, Alisson has definitely proved to be worth it. He played a crucial role in helping Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League title in his first season for the club. Alisson also helped Liverpool win the Premier League title in his sophomore campaign.

Alisson is a wonderful shot-stopper and is a physically imposing goalkeeper who can be particularly difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. He is also an exceptional passer of the ball and his ability with the ball at his feet and the composure he showcases is simply outstanding.

#1 Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - €80 million

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea made Kepa Arrizabalaga the world's most expensive goalkeeper when they signed him for €80 million in the summer of 2018. Considered a talented shot-stopper with great potential, Kepa was expected to solidify Chelsea's defence and fill the void left by Thibaut Courtois.

However, Kepa crumbled under the weight of expectations and his inconsistent performances and affinity for errors made him fall out of favour with the coaches and the fans. His reputation was dented quite quickly and was replaced as the club's number one by Edouard Mendy in 2020.

However, Kepa did manage to turn things around a bit in the 2022-23 season and produced several impressive performances last term. He will head into the 2023-24 season as Chelsea's number one once again.