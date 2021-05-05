5 most expensive goalkeepers in the world

While most of the big bucks in the game are usually reserved for forwards and other outfield players, the transfer fees for goalkeepers have witnessed a significant increase in recent years.

Five most expensive goalkeepers in the world

Italian and Juventus Gianluigi Buffon was the most expensive goalkeeper for 17 years before the tag changed hands twice in a matter of weeks in the 2018 summer transfer window.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most expensive goalkeepers in world football.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) | €35 million

Real Madrid no.1 Thibaut Courtois has been one of the finest goalkeepers in recent years and continued his fine form this season too.

Courtois has had 20 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, with 16 of them coming in the La Liga.

The 28-year old is second in the La Liga 'Golden Glove' race - just one behind Jan Oblak (17). If the Los Blancos stopper produces a strong end to his campaign and overtakes Oblak, it would substantially increase Real Madrid's chances of winning La Liga and also the Champions League.

Save %. What percentage of the shots faced do these keepers save?



Highest Save percentages:



Courtois - 82%

Bono - 80%

Oblak - 79%

Ter Stegen - 74%



Yet another stat where Ter Stegen underperforms. Very sad decline from him. — Akmed (@FuRantz2) May 1, 2021

The Belgian made the switch from Chelsea to Real Madrid on a €35 million transfer fee in the 2018 summer transfer window after a magical loan spell with Atletico Madrid.

#4 Ederson (Manchester City) | €40 million

Manchester City's Ederson (left) is one of the finest goalkeepers in the world.

After many changes in the goalkeeping department over the past few years, Manchester City finally found their man - the dynamic ball-playing custodian, Ederson.

The Brazilian's arrival on a €40 million fee from Benfica allowed the City defence to play out more balls out from the back, much in line with Pep Guardiola's playing philosophy.

The City manager's ideology of total football is much simpler to implement with a goalkeeper who is calm and collected on the ball and can pick out a long pass or move the play upfield quickly. Ederson is extremely good with the ball at his feet but better with the gloves, which is evident in his tally of 18 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

The 27-year old has the most clean sheets (18) in the 2020-21 Premier League and 25 clean sheets across all competitions this season.

