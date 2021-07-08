5 most expensive right-backs of all time (2021)

The role of modern full-backs has evolved over the years and we have seen their valuations rise in recent times. In the expansive style of football that most teams are trying to adopt these days, full-backs have become vital cogs.

They help drive the team forward and maintain the width on the pitch. They are also some of the most tireless workers on a football field as they end up having to shuttle up and down the flanks for the length of a game.

The England squad for Euro 2020 featured four right-backs. It is interesting to note that all four of England's right-backs have a different style of play. A skilful full-back who is good on both sides of the pitch will be a blessing for any side. That's why so many teams are willing to break the bank to sign one these days.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most expensive right-backs of all time.

#5 Danilo (Juventus) - €37 million

Danilo joined Juventus from Manchester City in 2019 on a deal worth €37 million. He struggled to hold down a starting spot in Turin in his first season with the Bianconeri. But he has become an integral part of the side and has proven how important a player he can be over the course of the 2020-21 season.

Danilo played in all positions across the backline for Juventus this past season. He has also slotted into central midfield on multiple occasions thanks to his technical ability and versatility.

The 29-year-old scored a goal and provided four assists for Juventus in 34 Serie A appearances this past term.

#4 Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - €52.7 million

Pep Guardiola loves his full-backs and Manchester City have invested lavishly in getting him some top quality personnel on the flanks. Kyle Walker has always been known for his explosive pace and for how effective he is on both sides of the pitch.

Manchester City moved for him in the summer of 2017 and secured his services by paying Tottenham Hotspur €52.7 million. Walker has since proved to be a great addition to the Etihad outfit. He has also been able to excel as a right-sided centre-back on occasion when Pep has chosen to go with a three-at-the-back system.

The 31-year-old has played a starring role for England in their run to the Euro 2020 final. He has already won three Premier League titles with Manchester City in addition to one FA Cup and four EFL Cups.

