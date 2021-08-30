5 most expensive sales in La Liga history

La Liga has been at the center of some of the most expensive transfers in the past. The two giants Real Madrid and Barcelona, boasting about the highest number of successes, both domestically as well at the European level, have stolen the spotlight.

However, last season's La Liga champions Atletico Madrid haven't been left too far behind. The club spent an astonishing €127m to sign Joao Felix from Benfica in 2019.

However, the clubs have suffered of late due to the new salary cap regulations that have been put in place by La Liga this year. It saw Barcelona let their most prized asset Lionel Messi leave for free.

Many superstars have left La Liga in massive deals

Messi isn't the first instance of a high-profile exodus from La Liga. Headlines were made when French giants Paris Saint-Germain confirmed the signing of Neymar from Barcelona for a world-record deal.

The trend has been followed by a number of star players in recent years.

In the list below we will discuss the five most expensive departures from La Liga.

#5 Angel Di Maria: Real Madrid to Manchester United (€75m)

Manchester United got their fans excited when they announced the signing of Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of €75m. Di Maria had just won La Decima with Real Madrid and was enjoying an impressive run of form.

However, the Argentine rejected an offer to sign a new contract that summer with the La Liga giants. He felt the arrivals of Toni Kroos and James Rodriguez could hinder his chances and sought a move away.

Manchester United, under Dutch manager Louis van Gaal, took the cue and paid an hefty €75m to Los Blancos to make Di Maria one of their own.

BREAKING: Angel Di Maria has completed his move to #mufc for a British record fee of £59.7m. #WelcomeDiMaria — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 26, 2014

The move to England never suited Di Maria. Van Gaal played him out of position and the player spoke about his discontent with the manager.

A burglary attempt at his home unsettled the 33-year-old even further and he left England for France after just one season.

#4 Kepa Arrizabalaga: Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea (€80m)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly season

Kepa Arrizabalaga became the world's most expensive goalkeeper when Chelsea signed him from Athletic Bilbao for a record €80m deal in 2018.

The London-based side had lost their first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid. They needed someone to fill his shoes and recruited Kepa.

The move from La Liga to the Premier League seemed to have suited the Spaniard well. He ended the 2018-19 season with 23 clean sheets as Chelsea finished third in the Premier League table.

The initial promise faded though as Kepa was found guilty of conceding unnecessary goals. He was eventually benched in favor of Willy Caballero in January 2020.

Fans will remember Kepa's infamous episode with former boss Maurizio Sarri. The goalkeeper refused to come off against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final after being injured.

Kepa Arrizabalaga's explanation for refusing to come off against Manchester City.



Is anyone buying this? 🤔 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 25, 2019

The manager had Willy Caballero ready to come on but was angered when his decision was ignored. Chelsea eventually lost the match 4-3 on penalties.

Chelsea replaced him as first-choice goalkeeper last summer, signing Edouard Mendy from Rennes.

