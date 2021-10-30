5 most expensive transfers from the MLS

For the majority of time since MLS' inception, the league was considered a buying league, purchasing big players beyond their prime in order to increase its reputation in world football.

But in the last few years, we have seen many of the league's young or talented players move abroad, with the overall level of US football rising drastically.

Several players have moved from the MLS to Europe or other leagues for big sums

In recent years, many European clubs have come to scout talent in the MLS and sign young players. Many South American players have also made a name for themselves in the MLS, attracting the attention of these clubs.

As such, several of these players have moved to Europe for record deals from the MLS in the last decade or so. Here, we take a look at the five most expensive outgoing transfers in the history of the MLS:

#5 Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew to Manchester City, 2019) - €6.82 million

USA international Zack Steffen joined MLS side Columbus Crew on a free transfer from German side SC Freiburg in 2016. Three years later, Columbus sold the shot-stopper to Premier League giants Manchester City for nearly €7 million, making a decent profit on the 26-year-old.

Steffen managed to keep 26 clean sheets in 84 appearances for the Crew, with his performances helping him win the Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2018. Although he didn't win any silverware during his time in the MLS, he did more than enough to earn a big-money move to a Premier League side.

Steffen has mostly been used as a backup to Ederson at Manchester City, making just 16 appearances for the club so far. He has however been a regular in cup games, helping City to the League Cup title last season.

Steffen has also been first-choice for the U.S. since making his debut in 2018 and currently has 24 caps for the national team.

#4 Jozy Altidore (New York Red Bulls to Villarreal CF, 2008) - €7.27 million

€7 million is a really small transfer fee in today's football transfer market. But back in 2008, Jozy Altidore's surprise move for such a sum from the New York Red Bulls to Villarreal sent shockwaves through the MLS. It was a big sum considering that European clubs did not generally sign players from the MLS back then.

Altidore was just 18 when he joined the Spanish side. However, in the next three years, the forward managed to make just 22 appearances for Villarreal, scoring three goals in the process.

During that time, Altidore had unsuccessful loan spells across Europe with Xerez, Hull City and Buraspor before Villarreal finally sold him to Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in 2011.

He had a decent time in the Eredivisie winning the Dutch Cup, which earned him a move to Sunderland in 2013. But the forward failed to perform for the Black Cats and eventually returned to the MLS with Toronto in 2015.

Altidore has rediscovered his best form since returning to his native place. The forward has scored 77 goals in 169 appearances while also lifting the MLS Cup with the side in 2017 and the Canadian Cup in 2017 and 2018. However, he will always mostly be remembered for his record-breaking transfer back in the day.

