5 most expensive winter transfers in football history

The winter transfer window normally does not have as much hype and intensity as the summer transfer market. With clubs preferring to go full throttle before the start of the season, not many prefer to rely on their transfer business in January.

That being said, a number of signings in the winter transfer window have massively helped their respective clubs. While some have been influential in winning silverware, some have been helpful in the club's survival from relegation.

The winter transfer window could be a game-changer

The winter transfer window sometimes makes it easier for clubs to sign players running out of contracts in the summer. More often than not, it is a tricky period as the availability of players is not assured, which only makes it difficult for the buying club to negotiate.

At times, clubs have had to pay huge transfer fees in order to get the desired player. While some have worked out well, others have not been that fruitful. On that note, let's take a look at the most expensive transfers to have taken place in the winter transfer window so far.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(£57.38 million)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Gabonese was a superstar at Borussia Dortmund and a goal-scoring machine there. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga appearances, scoring a goal every 115 minutes.

His blistering pace and fine eye for goal made him a deadly figure in the attack. Aubameyang's superb form at Borussia Dortmund helped him earn a move to Arsenal in the 2018 winter transfer window. The transfer fee for the deal was priced at £57.38 million for the Gunners.

After two fully successful seasons with Arsenal, Aubameyang has struggled in form this term and has been linked with a move away from the club. In 128 Premier League appearances, the 32-year old has scored 68 goals and registered 16 assists for the north London club.

#4 Christian Pulisic (£57.60 million)

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Another player Borussia Dortmund benefitted from selling is Christian Pulisic. The American forward is capable of playing in multiple positions in and around the attacking line.

Pulisic's strength lies in his amazing dribbling, nimble footwork and superb creative skills. He was quite an asset to Dortmund and courtesy of his fine performances, he was signed by Chelsea in the winter of 2018. The transfer fee agreed between the clubs was marked at £57.60 million.

The deal involved him staying with Dortmund on loan for the remainder of the season. With Chelsea, Christian Pulisic has had a great time so far but has somewhat struggled to start regularly recently. Given the potential he has, the 23-year old is poised to become a big player for the Blues in the near future.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy