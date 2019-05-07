×
5 Factors aiding Barcelona's treble push this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.52K   //    07 May 2019, 11:23 IST

Barca are on course to claim a historic treble this term
Barca are on course to claim a historic treble this term

Following a remarkable 3-0 victory against Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals last week Wednesday - courtesy of a Luis Suarez poacher and a Lionel Messi brace - Catalan giants, FC Barcelona have all eyes on them as we move closer to the end of the campaign.

It has been another fantastic season for the Blaugrana, who are looking forward to building upon the domestic success they enjoyed last year. 

Having already wrapped up the La Liga title, qualifying for the Copa Del Rey final as well as having one leg in the Champions League final, Ernesto Valverde's men are well on course to end the season with a fantastic treble.

Below, we highlight 5 factors that have acted as the driving force behind their push for the three trophies this term.

#5 Solid defense

Barca's defense has been impressive this season
Barca's defense has been impressive this season

A club well known for its attacking prowess and possession-based system, Barcelona have added a new dimension to their game under Ernesto Valverde, with the Blaugrana now assembling one of the best backlines in Europe as they continue to impress in both offense and defense.

The club had the second best defensive record in the La Liga last term conceding just 29 goals in 38 matches, behind only Atletico Madrid who conceded 22 goals and they have picked up from where they stopped last season, with their defensive strength helping them in their treble chase this term.

Their back-line, made up of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto has been unbeatable this season, keeping 16 clean sheets in 36 La Liga appearances. They have also conceded just one goal in the Champions League knockout stage this term and just 6 throughout the tournament so far.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi Ernesto Valverde
