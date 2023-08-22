5 most famous fans of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has a huge global fanbase. The fact that he is the most followed individual on social media is proof enough of his popularity. The iconic Portuguese footballer has a whopping 602 million followers on Instagram.

Ronaldo has epitomized dedication, commitment and hard work throughout his career. He has achieved many incredible feats over the course of his illustrious career and in doing so, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has inspired many famous personalities.

These include sportspersons and celebrities. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most famous fans of Ronaldo.

#5 Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua 2 - Rage on the Red Sea World Heavyweight Title Fight

Two-time former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is one of the most distinguished boxers of the modern era. He is one of the best active heavyweights in the world. He has won 26 of his 29 fights so far and is an absolute legend in his own right.

Joshua happens to be a huge fan of Ronaldo. In an interview with the Metro in 2021, the boxer opened up on how much the Portuguese legend inspires him.

"He’s only kicking a football, isn’t he? What a man. We always compare ourselves to the one in a billion: he’s one in a billion and we always seem to compare ourselves to that guy.

"I can’t chase the Cristiano Ronaldo dream. Cristiano is one of the people I see asking for strength and courage. It comes with hardship but at the end of it is self-satisfaction."

#4 Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Induction Ceremony

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is an ardent football fan. He has been a lifelong supporter of Real Madrid and has made no secret of his admiration for Ronaldo, whom he also shares a great friendship with.

Nurmagomedov is considered to be one of the all-time greats of MMA. In a recent interview, he was asked who he believed was the greatest footballer of all time. He said:

"He (Ronaldo) is the best ever. Keep doing your things champ. You inspire millions of people around the world."

#3 Conor McGregor

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

MMA legend Conor McGregor is a Manchester United fan and is an ardent follower of the beautiful game. The UFC icon who is set to return to the octagon later this year is a huge fan of Ronaldo.

Speaking to the Manchester United website in March 2019, McGregor called Ronaldo a phenomenal athlete. He said:

“Cristiano is a phenomenal athlete, person, and entrepreneur. His all-round discipline, perfectionist attitude, and dedication to his craft is inspiring and he has inspired so many young children to play football."

He added:

“That is inspiring! We are both disciplined athletes at the top of our game.”

#2 Usain Bolt

OLY Paris Olympics Torch

Usain Bolt is widely regarded as the greatest sprinter of all time. The Jamaican legend holds the world record in 100 meters, 200 meters and 4*100 meters relay. His swagger and larger-than-life persona go hand-in-hand with his otherworldly athletic ability which has seen him earn eight Olympic gold medals.

In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport in 2021, Bolt was asked to choose between Messi and Ronaldo. He chose Ronaldo and said:

"It is difficult for me to choose because I support Argentina, but I am a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. I admire Ronaldo since he played for Manchester United and I support the Red Devils."

Bolt added:

"I think he has something more than Messi because he has proven himself in many leagues. That's why I choose Ronaldo."

#1 Virat Kohli

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the most popular athletes in the world. Kohli is widely considered to be one of the best batsmen of all time and he is a huge fan of Ronaldo.

In an interview with Kevin Pietersen in 2014, Kohli was asked to pick between Ronaldo and Messi. Kohli said:

"Lionel Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game.

"Cristiano Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has."