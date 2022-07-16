5 famous footballers who have been accused of taking drugs

Footballers at the highest level are some of the most incredible athletes in the world. They have to maintain optimum fitness levels and focus on maintaining a strict dietary regime even during their time off in the summers.

Footballers also earn a lot of money and a life of excess comes with its complications. It's easy to give in to temptations or be nudged into the wrong path. High-profile players getting caught taking drugs or indulging in any similar deviant activity can quite easily become a scandal.

Recreational drugs like marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine are all identifiable via drug tests. The same is applicable to performance-enhancing drugs like nandrolone, THG and drostanolone. Being caught for any of these can lead to a ban, fine or both.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five footballers who have been accused of taking drugs.

#5 Kolo Toure

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Kolo Toure has played for three Premier League giants, namely Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool. During his Manchester City stint, the FA imposed a six-month ban on Toure after he tested positive for a banned substance during a drug test.

Toure subsequently admitted to taking his wife's diet pills. The commission that investigated him was content with his explanation (via The Guardian). The commission chairman, Christopher Quilan QC, ruled that the former Ivory Coast international "did not intend to enhance sporting performance or to mask the use of a performance enhancing substance".

But he was still handed a six-month ban for the same.

#4 Edgar Davids

Edgar Davids of Juventus

Edgar Davids is widely viewed as one of the best midfielders of his generation. He was a relentless presence at the heart of the pitch and was one of the most dynamic midfielders around.

He was part of the dominant Juventus side that won three Serie A titles between 1998 and 2003. Davids also won the Champions League title with Ajax in the 1994-95 season.

In 2001, during his time at Juventus, he tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone. He was only given a four-month ban but denied taking the drug. In response to the accusations, Davids said in a prepared statement (via The Guardian):

"I have never taken any illegal substances in my life.

"I never took nandrolone. I'm always against any type of doping and I have always been loyal to sport. I have never even thought of the possibility of using any kind of doping."

#3 Adrian Mutu

Adrian Mutu of Chelsea looks dejected...

Adrian Mutu joined Chelsea amid huge fanfare in 2003 and scored 10 goals in his first 27 games. But over the course of just one season, he ran into multiple controversies. He had a number of fall-outs with then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and had his contract terminated after a failed drug test.

Mutu tested positive for cocaine and there was no going back from that. He was handed a seven-month ban. Mutu got his career back on track during his stints with Juventus and Fiorentina. However, he failed another drug test in 2010 and was caught for doping.

A nine-month ban was imposed on him and his contract was then terminated by the club.

#2 Pep Guardiola

Josep Guardiola in action for Barcelona

Before becoming one of the best coaches in world football, Pep Guardiola had a long career as a fine midfielder. He was an excellent player who boasted great vision, ball control and an incredible reading of the game.

In 2001, Guardiola failed a drug test and the banned substance nandrolene was identified as being in his blood stream. However, the Spaniard wasn't having any of it and he battled the claim in a case that went on for six long years. But credit goes to Guardiola as he cleared his name in 2007.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, the allegations resurfaced the following year. However, he won the case and cleared his name once again in 2009.

#1 Diego Maradona

Diego Maradona of Argentina

Most football fans would have heard about Diego Maradona's history with drugs. Maradona is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time. But his career has also been tainted by several off-the-field controversies and the legendary forward's drug problem.

In 1991, during his Napoli stint, Maradona was given a 15-month ban after testing positive for cocaine. He was Argentina's main man at the 1994 World Cup. Maradona scored a goal against Greece and wheeled away into one of the most remarkable World Cup goal celebrations and definitely appeared to be on something.

After the game, he failed another drug test and was sent home. The goal against Greece turned out to be his final one for the Argentinian national team.

90s Football @90sfootball Incredible combination for Diego Maradona's last goal for the Argentina national team, 1994.

Incredible combination for Diego Maradona's last goal for the Argentina national team, 1994.https://t.co/ZJabBN4606

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far