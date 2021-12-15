5 fastest midfielders in the Premier League

Pace has become a very essential attribute in the modern game and particularly so in the Premier League. Attacking and defensive transitions are better managed when there are pacy players on the pitch. Pace wasn't regarded as a primary attribute for midfielders in the past but that might be changing now.

Premier League has an array of dynamic, fast midfielders

The Premier League is known for its high-tempo, high-octane and end-to-end action. Midfield battles are crucial as teams that commit too much to either side can get swept away by the opposition.

Box-to-box midfielders who are efficient at winning tackles, making interceptions and at carrying the ball forward and distributing it efficiently have gained prominence. There are a lot of pacy midfielders in the English top-flight right now.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the fastest midfielders in the Premier League right now.

#5 Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Newcastle United - Premier League

Emile Smith Rowe has been one of Arsenal's best players in the 2021-22 season so far. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 Premier League appearances this term. The 21-year-old has been an electric presence in midfield and his driving runs have become crucial to Arsenal's attacking forays.

The attacking midfielder has surprised us with his turn of pace in recent times. He seems deceptively quick and gallops away from defenders quite swiftly. Smith Rowe is in the process of establishing himself as a mainstay in the Gunners' starting lineup.

If he can keep adding to his skillset and be a pacy presence in the center of the park, he could go on to become an exceptional box-to-box midfielder.

#4 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Mateo Kovacic has been a standout performer for Chelsea in the 2021-22 season. The Croatian midfielder is one of the most technically gifted players in the Premier League. He is a tenacious presence at the heart of midfield and even managed to displace N'Golo Kante from Chelsea's starting lineup earlier this season.

Kovacic is a dynamic midfielder who excels at a number of things. He hounds opposition players and showcases great game reading ability. The 27-year-old is also excellent with the ball at his feet and his exquisite technique enables him to pull off some stunning passes.

Kovacic is also a great ball carrier and is one of the fastest midfielders in the Premier League.

