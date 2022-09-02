5 favorites for the Premier League Player of the Month award - August 2022

The Premier League's 'Player of the Month' award is given to the most outstanding player in the English top-flight for a given month.

The nominees for the award are picked based on their performance within the month under review, and the winner is decided via a panel of judges and online voting by fans.

The 2022-23 league campaign kicked off on August 5, and five gameweeks have been played so far. We have seen some players dish out top-notch performances across the first few weeks of the season.

Judging by their performances, these players deserve to be nominated for the Player of the Month.

Without further ado, let's rank the top five favorites for the Premier League 'Player of the Month' for August.

Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League

Martin Odegaard was appointed first-team captain by Mikel Arteta at the start of the season, and the Norwegian has lived up to the billing.

Under his leadership, Arsenal have secured five wins from five matches so far. They are also the only team in the Premier league with a 100 percent record at the moment.

The 23-year-old has played shown maturity on the pitch, playing a huge role in Arsenal's current success. He bagged a brace in the club's 3-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth in matchweek two and scored another in their impressive 2-1 win against Fulham.

Fulham FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Fulham are currently enjoying a good run of form on their return to the top-flight. The Cottagers currently sit eighth in the league table with eight points after five matches.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been the club's best player so far. The Serbian striker has been a thorn in the flesh of the defenders he has faced this season. He kicked off the campaign with a brace in matchweek one as Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Only Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Aleksandar Mitrović this season Only Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals than Aleksandar Mitrović this season 🔥 https://t.co/QWhh3UHdUe

Mitrovic then went ahead to score consecutively against Brentford, Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion, bringing his goal tally to five.

Last term, he finished as the top goalscorer in the Championship, scoring 43 goals in 44 league appearances to help Fulham secure promotion to the top-flight. The 27-year-old is also a top contender for the league's Golden Boot.

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Another top favorite for the Player of the Month award is Tottenham's Harry Kane. Unlike last season, where he had a slow start, the English captain has been in top form so far this season.

Kane currently has four goals from five matches, scoring consecutively against Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Nottingham Forest. At this point in the season last term, he had no goal involvement after five games.

The 30-year-old also overtook Sergio Aguero to become the player with the most goals for a single club (187). His four goals in August also took him to third on the Premier League all-time goalscorers list, level on goals with Andrew Cole (187).

B/R Football @brfootball Only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane Only Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney have scored more Premier League goals than Harry Kane 🎯 https://t.co/Q2cwZGwbqA

Arsenal FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus is currently having a brilliant debut season at the Emirates. The 25-year-old Brazilian joined the Gunners this summer from rivals Manchester City and has slotted in perfectly into Arteta's set-up.

The former Manchester City star opened his goal account for the season with a brace against Leicester City. He also scored in Arsenal's most recent victory over Aston Villa on August 31.

When he is not scoring, Jesus creates goalscoring chances for his teammates. So far, he has three assists to his name, bringing to total goal contributions to six (three goals and three assists).

GOAL @goal Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Arsenal Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in six goals in his first five Premier League appearances for Arsenal 🌟 https://t.co/6r15FXenX6

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Manchester City's Erling Haaland is the top favorite for the monthly accolade. The Norwegian star has lit up the English top-flight with his sensational goalscoring prowess.

He started the season by bagging a brace in his league debut versus West Ham United and another goal in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United. He then went on to register consecutive hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

The 22-year-old currently leads the race for the Golden Boot with nine goals from five matches, four goals more than second-placed Mitrovic. He also became the player with the most goals after their first five league matches (nine).

