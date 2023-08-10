5 favourites for the European Golden Shoe this season (2023-24)

The European Golden Shoe is a prestigious football award presented annually to the top goal scorer across European leagues. Instituted in 1967, the award recognizes the exceptional scoring prowess of footballers competing in various domestic leagues, accounting for the differing levels of competition.

Erling Haaland won the European Golden Shoe in the 2022-23 season. He scored 36 goals in the Premier League in what was also his first campaign in England. The Norwegian marksman broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five favourites to win the European Golden Shoe this season.

Honourable mention: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is likely to be a top contender for the European Golden Shoe if he does end up featuring for Paris Saint-Germain this season. PSG want Mbappe to either sign a new deal or leave the club this summer as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

The Frenchman wants to stay at the Parc des Princes and this has led to PSG notifying him that he won't play any part in the upcoming campaign if he doesn't leave, according to reports.

#5 Goncalo Ramos (Paris Saint-Germain, on loan from Benfica)

Goncalo Ramos has joined Paris Saint-Germain on loan (cred: PSG official website)

Young Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos turned heads last season with a spectacular hat-trick for Portugal in the Round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Switzerland. The 22-year-old had a terrific campaign on the domestic front as well.

He scored 19 goals and provided seven assists in 30 league appearances in for Benfica last term. Paris Saint-Germain have signed him this summer on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

Ramos is a promising striker whose dynamism, hold-up play, movement and sharp finishing could help him establish himself as one of the finest of his generation. The Portuguese striker could be the dark horse in the race for the European Golden Shoe this season.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre-Season Friendly

Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era. Having turned 34, the Polish icon is unlikely to have many more years at the top. But he is almost certain to have yet another rewarding campaign on the goalscoring front this time.

Lewandowski was a standout player for Barcelona in the 2022-23 season. His return of 23 goals and seven assists in 34 league appearances went a long way towards helping Barcelona win the La Liga title last term.

#3 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Victor Osimhen's prolific goalscoring form was critical to Napoli's Serie A triumph last term. He is now adored by the Partenopei and they'd be hoping that the Nigerian striker can replicate his heroics from last season in the upcoming campaign.

Osimhen's blistering pace, movement and a keen eye for goal make him a huge threat for any defence. He scored 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Lion City Sailors - Pre-Season Friendly

Harry Kane's future remains unresolved at the time of writing this article. If he decides to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, it will be a massive blow to the Lilywhites. However, if he chooses to stay, they could make a push for a Champions League spot.

Despite Spurs enduring a disappointing 2022-23 season, Kane delivered in the goalscoring department and emphatically so. The 30-year-old scored 30 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances in all competitions for Spurs last term.

Kane has been one of the most consistent and lethal finishers of the modern era and is certainly a top contender in the race for the European Golden Shoe this year.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Community Shield

Erling Haaland scored four hat-tricks in his debut Premier League campaign. The Norwegian striker took the English top flight by storm last season and wreaked havoc for Manchester City. His lethal finishing, intelligent movement and warrior-like mentality make him a dangerous proposition for any defence on the planet.

Now that he is stepping into his second season and has settled down in England, the 23-year-old could take his game to the next level. He won the European Golden Shoe in the 2022-23 season after scoring 36 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last term.