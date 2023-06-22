5 favourites to win the Golden Boy Award

The Golden Boy Award in football is an esteemed accolade presented annually to the most outstanding young player in the sport. Established in 2003 by the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the Golden Boy Award recognizes the immense talent, potential and impact of a player under the age of 21.

This prestigious honour has been bestowed upon numerous rising stars who have gone on to achieve great success in their careers, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

The Golden Boy Award not only highlights the individual brilliance of young footballers but also serves as a testament to their remarkable contributions and promise within the ever-evolving world of football.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five favourites to win the Golden Boy award this year.

#5 Alejandro Balde

With impressive performances in almost every game, Alejandro Balde has been a standout player in the 2022-23 season. His exceptional skills on the field have left fans in awe and he has undoubtedly played a crucial role in his team's success.

It's clear that Balde's hard work and dedication have paid off and he has proven himself to be one of the finest athletes in the game. At the age of 19, he already possesses excellent defensive skills and the tact to make intelligent overlapping runs to support the attack.

In addition, he is very agile on the field and has great ball control, which allows him to dribble past opponents with ease. His vision and passing ability are also noteworthy, making him a valuable asset in creating scoring opportunities for his team.

Overall, Balde is a well-rounded player whose versatility and athleticism make him a dependable member of the team. In 44 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 season for Barcelona, the Spanish teenager scored one goal and provided seven assists.

He is one of the favourites to win the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

#4 Antonio Silva

Young Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva has been making waves in the Portuguese league this season. With his towering height and impressive defensive skills, he has become a key player for his team. He is also a major threat from set-pieces and managed to score five goals in all competitions this term,

His ability to read the game and anticipate his opponents' moves is truly remarkable for a player of his age. It is no wonder that the 19-year-old has already caught the attention of several top European clubs.

With his impressive performances, it seems likely that Silva will soon be making a move to one of these clubs to further his career.

His dedication and hard work on the pitch have already earned him the respect and admiration of his teammates, coaches, pundits and fans alike.

If he continues to develop his skills and maintain his impressive form, there is no doubt that he will go on to achieve great things. Silva could very well win the Golden Boy Award this term after the kind of season he has had.

#3 Gavi

Gavi is one of the most exciting young prospects we've seen in recent times. He is already operating at an incredibly high level and is tipped to become a modern-day midfield great.

The bar has been set quite high at Barcelona thanks to all-time greats like Xavi and Andres Iniesta but Gavi definitely has the potential to emulate them. He is a wiry and belligerent presence at the centre of the pitch and is always ready to go to war for his team.

The 18-year-old possesses exceptional vision and passing ability, enabling him to orchestrate the flow of the game with remarkable precision.

His technical skills, combined with his intelligent decision-making on the field, make him a formidable playmaker, capable of creating scoring opportunities and dictating the tempo of matches.

In 49 appearances across all competitions for the Catalans in the 2022-23 season, Gavi scored three goals and provided seven assists. Suffice it to say, Gavi played a crucial role in Barcelona's La Liga triumph this season. He won the Golden Boy Award last year and is a top contender for it this year as well.

#2 Jude Bellingham

Over the course of the 2022-23 season, Jude Bellingham seems to have truly come of age. He has been a standout player for Borussia Dortmund, consistently putting in impressive performances in midfield.

With his exceptional technical ability, vision and work rate, Bellingham has quickly become a key player for both club and country. He played a crucial role in Dortmund's impressive title charge in the Bundesliga although they fell just short of winning it.

The 19-year-old was also one of England's standout performers in their run to the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His dedication to the sport and willingness to learn and improve make him a promising talent for the future.

In 42 appearances in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund in the 2022-23 season, Bellingham scored 14 goals and provided seven assists. The English youngster has now agreed a deal to join Real Madrid on July 1. Could this be the year Bellingham finally wins the Golden Boy Award? Only time will tell.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🗣 Jamal Musiala: “I'm happy for Jude Bellingham, it’s a big step for him. Maybe in La Liga you will get a little more attention worldwide. Players [at Real Madrid] gain popularity faster around the world wearing this shirt." @SPORTBILD 🗣 Jamal Musiala: “I'm happy for Jude Bellingham, it’s a big step for him. Maybe in La Liga you will get a little more attention worldwide. Players [at Real Madrid] gain popularity faster around the world wearing this shirt." @SPORTBILD https://t.co/OE0KxzpNFw

#1 Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is one of the most technically gifted footballers on the planet and he is only 20 years old. The German youngster is also extremely versatile and can play in a variety of positions across the frontline and midfield.

Musiala was one of Bayern Munich's guiding lights in the 2022-23 season. He consistently produced top-drawer performances and helped the Bavarians pip Dortmund to the title on the final day of the season.

Musiala even scored an 89th-minute winner in their final game of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign, which clinched the league title for Bayern Munich. In 47 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians in the 2022-23 season, Musiala scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists.

Musiala is the favourite to win the Golden Boy Award this year.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra “Who do you look at nowadays and say ‘this guy is really good'?”



Pedri: “Well, now Bellingham’s signing for Madrid... I think he has a lot of qualities. Another one that surprised me when I played against him was Musiala. They have great qualities & are also very young.” “Who do you look at nowadays and say ‘this guy is really good'?” Pedri: “Well, now Bellingham’s signing for Madrid... I think he has a lot of qualities. Another one that surprised me when I played against him was Musiala. They have great qualities & are also very young.” https://t.co/G8ZjoNJSFY

