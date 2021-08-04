5 favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award (2021-22)

The Premier League Player of the Season Award recognizes the most outstanding player in the English top-flight over the course of a season. The winner is chosen by a panel chosen by the league sponsors which consists of fans, the media and members of football's governing bodies.

Ruben Dias won the latest edition of the Premier League Player of the Season Award. Legends of the game like Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo and Nemanja Vidic are the only three players to have ever won the award twice.

The 2021-22 Premier League title race is going to be exciting

Premier League giants like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are proactively reinforcing their squads this summer. Manchester City won the 2020-21 Premier League title by quite a big margin but the title race is going to be much more intense this time around.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award.

#5 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante is one of the most hard-working footballers on the planet. His tenacity and relentlessness are often lauded, but his tactical intelligence and technical proficiency are overlooked.

Kante finished the 2020-21 season in prime form. He was Chelsea's best player in the final four games of their triumphant Champions League campaign. France getting knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Round of 16 was definitely a setback.

But the 30-year-old is expected to play a key role for the Blues next season. The spotlight is definitely on the central midfielder and more people are starting to acknowledge how important he is to his side. One thing about Kante is that he is always going to give it his best and he will have a big role to play for Tuchel's men next season.

#4 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The ever dependable Mohamed Salah won the Premier League Player of the Season Award in the 2017-18 season. He has also won the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions.

Despite Liverpool having a rather underwhelming campaign last time around, Salah resumed his regular service. He scored 31 goals and provided six assists in 51 appearances across all competitions this past season.

Salah's pace, quick feet and ability to shoot from difficult angles and tight spaces continue to make him a threatening presence in the final third. He is definitely a contender for the Premier League Player of the Season Award.

