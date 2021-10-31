5 favourites to win the Premier League Player of the Season Award (October 2021)

If the start of the Premier League is anything to go by, it's safe to predict that we have got ourselves a three-way title race. Chelsea sit atop the table with 25 points and the best defense, having conceded only three. Liverpool, three points behind Chelsea, sit second and Manchester City are third with 20 points from their 10 games.

These clubs have played some high-intensity and tactically strong football thanks to three masterminds managing the sides. They have also had some standout players who are clearly giving top performances in the Premier League with great consistency.

Premier League has witnessed some phenomenal performances this season

We are far from the business end of the Premier League right now but certain players have already established themselves as front-runners for the player of the season award.

Some have added a cutting edge to their team, while others have established increased faith in their ability by putting their best foot forward. On that note, here are the five players who can win the Premier League Player of the Season award based on their current form:

#5 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are managing Van Dijk's workload in the best way possible

Back from his long-term injury, captain supremo of the Reds has taken to his old position like he never left. The aggression remains the same, the control remains the same, physicality remains the same and Virgil van Dijk has remained the same.

With eight goals conceded Liverpool have the third best defense in the Premier League and Van Dijk's comeback has been pivotal. It was not just the defense that benefited from Van Dijk's presence at the back. They missed a guy who could effortlessly help them bypass midfield and land the ball in the final third.

The Dutchman is raking some lovely long balls over the opposition for Salah and Mane to pounce on. Jurgen Klopp is favoring the centre-back pairing of Joel Matip and Van Dijk this season and the two will get more used to playing alongside each other after a gap.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Virgil Van Dijk was ready to throw hands with Cristiano 👀🍿 Virgil Van Dijk was ready to throw hands with Cristiano 👀🍿 https://t.co/GODXfebe3A

A rock at the back, the Liverpool defender knows it will take him a few more games to get back to his absolute best and hence he's tweaked his game a little. Rather than enjoying the duels with centre-forwards where he can bully them, Van Dijk's more focussed on protecting himself and his team.

The colossal centre-back has made 50 clearances in total in the Premier League, 16 of which were with his head. It's not easy to shrug off the after-effects of an ACL injury. However, if the Liverpool man is putting in these performances after just being back, he'll soon be back to his bullyish best.

#4 Mateo Kovacic

Mateo Kovacic has been Chelsea's heartthrob in the middle of the park

Mateo Kovacic has stepped up big time for Chelsea in the Premier League this season. The Croatian has pulled the strings from midfield with good effect.

The Premier League is finally witnessing the real Kovacic, who even Jose Mourinho expressed his desire to work with. He won the Chelsea Player of the Year award last term and he's putting in the hard yards to turn become the Premier League's best.

The midfielder has been successful with his creativity inside the final third, which wasn't one of his strengths before, so far this season. He is well and truly capable of starting a move from the back and making run-ins from the deep. Notably, Kovacic has registered five assists and scored one goal in nine Premier League games.

Squawka Football @Squawka Mateo Kovačić for Chelsea in the Premier League this season:



◉ Most chances created

◉ Most final ⅓ recoveries

◉ Most final ⅓ passes

◉ Most through balls

◉ Most duels won

◉ Most take-ons

◉ Most touches

◉ Most tackles

◉ Most assists

◉ Most passes



You get the idea. 😳 Mateo Kovačić for Chelsea in the Premier League this season:◉ Most chances created◉ Most final ⅓ recoveries◉ Most final ⅓ passes◉ Most through balls◉ Most duels won◉ Most take-ons◉ Most touches◉ Most tackles◉ Most assists◉ Most passesYou get the idea. 😳 https://t.co/qAQvCLxxFG

He's one of the best in the whole division when it comes to holding onto the ball while progressing the play. The Chelsea man hasn't disappointed with his pin-point passing and has also helped out with ball recoveries.

Thomas Tuchel recently expressed that it was a joy to be his coach. Kovacic has really upped the ante and if Chelsea can claim the title, he will be among the frontrunners to win the Premier League player of the season award.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith