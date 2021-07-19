5 football rivalries that can take over from Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

The Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi rivalry has overshadowed every other individual football rivalry in the recent past. Over the course of history, we have seen great players compete against each other at every level, be it for cups or for individual honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi's rivalry has definitely stolen the spotlight. But that doesn't mean that there haven't been other individual rivalries that have caught our attention. But Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won 11 out of the last 12 Ballons d'Or and that goes to show just how dominant the duo have been.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are walking into the twilight of their careers

Cristiano Ronaldo is 36-years-old and Lionel Messi turned 34 on June 24th. Their age will soon catch up with them and it won't be too long before two of the greatest footballers of all time hang their boots.

But we have several world-class players who are now ready to take over from the iconic duo. Without further ado, let's take a look at five football rivalries that can replace the Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi one.

#5 Ansu Fati (Barcelona) - Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

Federico Chiesa is Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate at Juventus

Ansu Fati looked ready to tear up La Liga during the opening phase of the 2020-21 season. He was Barcelona's standout performer at the start of the season when even Lionel Messi struggled to hit his stride.

He scored five goals and provided four assists in 10 appearances across all competitions up until the time he was injured. Fati's pace, trickery and movement are already elite and he is only 18-years-old. He is tipped to take over from Lionel Messi and the early signs have been really promising.

Another winger who is quickly turning heads right now is Federico Chiesa. The 23-year-old winger was signed by Juventus on loan from Fiorentina in the summer of 2020. He showed flashes of brilliance for Juventus in an otherwise underwhelming season for the club.

Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo were arguably two of Juventus' best attackers in the 2020-21 season.

He scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bianconeri this past term. Chiesa was also one of the stars of Euro 2020 and played a crucial role in the Azzurri's European triumph.

There is no doubting the fact that we're yet to see the best of both players. With both players being wingers with similar skillsets, this could very well become a rivalry for the ages. While Ansu Fati will be mentored by Lionel Messi, Federico Chiesa can look for guidance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - Pedri (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta - La Liga Santander

Phil Foden and Pedri are two of the most promising midfielders in Europe at the moment. Both Foden and Pedri have had breakout seasons for their clubs. While Foden has been a creative force in the final third for Pep Guardiola's men, Barcelona might have finally found a player in the ilk of Xavi and Iniesta in Pedri.

Pedri was chosen as the Young Player of the Tournament at the recently concluded Euro 2020. Phil Foden was largely played out of position but was an important player for England at the continental tournament as well.

Both players have showcased exquisite ball control, passing range and composure that belies their years. Foden scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season for Manchester City.

Pedri, on the other hand, plays a slightly deeper role. It's unfair to expect a central midfielder to have goals + assists numbers that match that of an attacking midfielder. Pedri scored four goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

📈 Pedri posted some astonishing numbers at Euro 2020:



🎯 Most final third passes completed (177)

🥾 Fifth-most passes completed (421)

🔮 Fifth-most chances created (11)



🌟 Barça’s 18-year-old sensation will be one of the star attractions at the upcoming Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/3MAp9ykoqB — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) July 19, 2021

