5 football superstars who do not get the credit they deserve

There are a number of reasons why some footballers end up not getting the credit they deserve. One reason is that they may play in a team that is not as successful as other teams. This can lead to them being overlooked by the media and fans, who are more likely to focus on the players who are playing for winning teams.

Another reason why some footballers may not get the credit they deserve is that they may play in a less glamorous position. For example, a defensive midfielder may not get as much attention as a striker, even if they are just as important to the team's success.

Finally, some footballers may simply be unlucky. They may have a run of bad luck with injuries, or they may be playing in a team that is not well-suited to their strengths. This can lead to them being overlooked by coaches and managers, and it can also make it difficult for them to make a name for themselves.

Let's take a look at five footballing superstars who simply don't get the credit they deserve.

#5 Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan)

Edin Dzeko is a proven goalscorer who has consistently delivered at the highest level, and he deserves to be recognized as one of the best strikers of his generation. Dzeko captains the Bosnia & Herzegovina national football team and has enjoyed success in England, Italy and Germany in his domestic carer.

He has scored 323 goals and provided 145 assists in 733 appearances across all competitions in his club career. Despite being 37 years old, the former Manchester City striker is still going strong and has been a key player for Inter Milan this season.

He is one of the most prolific strikers of his generation and yet is often overlooked by the media andfans, who tend to focus on bigger stars.

#4 Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Federico Valverde's performances over the last couple of seasons should be enough to earn him superstardom. He is a versatile midfielder who can play in a variety of positions, and he is always willing to put in a shift. He is also a very passionate player who gives his all for the team.

However, Valverde does not get as much attention as some of his teammates, such as Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior. This is likely because he plays in a less glamorous position and because he is not as flashy as some of the other players.

The Uruguay international is a very important player for Real Madrid and will be on of their pillars going forward as their old guard slowly gives way to a new era.

#3 Rodri (Manchester City)

Manchester City's deep-lying midfielder Rodri is arguably one of their players that don't get the credit they deserve. City is packed to the brim with footballers who are exceptionally talented, flashy and technically proficient. In that team, Rodri is the player who is responsible for doing much of the dirty work.

However, his passing range is simply exceptional and his ability to read the game helps him break up opposition attacks expertly. Rodri is also a dogged presence in the centre of the park and is always chasing down opponents or making himself available to receive the ball.

He also contributes with goals in attack and is known for his ability to score absolute scorchers from range. Rodri definitely deserves more credit than he receives.

#2 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez is a very creative player who is always looking for ways to create chances for himself and his teammates. He is able to dribble past defenders with ease, and he has a great eye for a pass.

However, Mahrez is perhaps not often viewed in the same light as some of his superstar teammates. But Mahrez is just as important to City's success as those other players. He is a very talented attacker who is one of the best wingers of his generation.

In addition to his creativity and dribbling ability, Mahrez is also a very hard worker. He is never afraid to track back and help out his teammates in defense. The Algeria international is also a natural leader who is always willing to help out his teammates.

In the 2022-23 season so far, Mahrez has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists. There are players who would be praised to the moon for racking up numbers like that. However, Mahrez is not afforded the same privilege.

#1 Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Thomas Muller is often considered one of the most underrated footballers of the modern era due to his unorthodox playing style. Despite his ability to score crucial goals and make key passes in important matches, he often gets overshadowed by more flamboyant and high-profile players.

Muller's positional sense, tactical awareness and work rate are unmatched, yet he is frequently overlooked when it comes to individual awards and recognition.

Nevertheless, his consistent performances and crucial contributions to Bayern Munich and the German national team have solidified his legacy as one of the most underrated players of his generation.

