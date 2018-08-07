5 football superstars making the most headlines this summer

We're in for a great season ahead

The current rumors that continue to float throughout the footballing world has managed to steal the attention of legions of football fans who are yearning for the start of the new season.

Deadline day is close, and many renowned clubs are still looking to sign some fantastic players before they head into the new season. Players who have successfully made their transitions are a constant hit, with many fans anticipating how they fit in their new squads.

Teams like Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool, and Barcelona will head into the upcoming season as unstoppable forces.

A lot of focus is on players who are still unsure of their immediate futures. With players missing training amid transfer speculations, and new arrivals in the spotlight, the football world is still buzzing with new headlines every day.

Let's dive deep into the world of football, and find out 5 football superstars making the most headlines this summer.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian Goalkeeper is not interested in playing for Chelsea anymore

After delivering a stupendous performance for Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Thibaut Courtois has received noteworthy accolades.

A player of his caliber, and in form, attracts the attention of many recognized clubs. Having played for Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the last seven years, Belgium's number one is looking to make a giant leap towards his next journey.

Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard were the most valuable players coming out of the World Cup, and have been on Real Madrid's radar ever since then.

With rumors suggesting that Eden Hazard won't leave Chelsea this summer, Courtois is going all the way to get his own deal done. The 26 year old superstar is not interested in playing for the London side anymore, and has apparently missed training intentionally amid transfer speculations.

If intentionally missing out on training for two days straight is anything to take into account, then it seems likely that the Belgian could be a Real Madrid goalkeeper by the end of this transfer window.

