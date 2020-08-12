Unlike shooting or passing, vision is one quality of footballers that can't be easily (relatively, of course) developed in training. While it can be enhanced by years of practice, its largely inherent nature makes it one of the most sought-after qualities in a top-level player, especially a playmaker.

Over the years, many incredible readers of the game have shown their uncanny knack of spotting teammates' runs and finding open spaces. The likes of Barcelona legends Iniesta and Xavi, as well as recently-appointed Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo, often demonstrated their ability to dictate the flow of the game and play the killer pass when required.

Even at the moment, various playmakers like Philippe Coutinho, David Silva and Luka Modric often see things their midfield counterparts can't.

Here are the 5 footballers with the best vision right now.

Honourable Mentions: Emi Buendia, Santi Cazorla, Martin Odegaard, Christian Eriksen, Luka Modric

#5 Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar played a pivotal role in knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain talisman Neymar is the only out-and-out winger on this list, but his playing position can't discount the fact that he has incredible vision.

While this ability was on display at Barcelona, the Brazilian's move to the French capital has seen him get on the ball far more often. With Neymar being the focal point of most of his team's attacks, he has shown that he can spot the runs of fellow forwards Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria with consummate ease.

Advertisement

In the 2019-20 season, the 28-year-old has seen injuries restrict him to just 15 appearances in the league. Neymar's expected assists is 5.25, which is a sharp decline from 12.28 in his first season in Ligue 1. However, this can be attributed to his lack of fitness, and he is undoubtedly one of the best creators in the world at the moment.

With Mbappe out due to injury, PSG will need Neymar to be at his best against Atalanta in their upcoming Champions League fixture.

#4 Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

Thiago Alcantara has been linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara has to be one of the most underrated midfielders in world football at the moment. The former Barcelona man is a vital cog in Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich side, and has been ever-present for the team since signing for them in 2013.

In the 2019-20 season as well, Thiago has made 37 appearances in all competitions, scoring 3 and assisting 2. While these numbers on their own don't make for great reading, the Spaniard has often been deployed in a deeper role and hasn't been given the freedom to express himself further up the pitch.

With Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich sometimes preferred in midfield, Thiago has had to alter his game to suit his team's needs in more ways than one. Despite his position in front of the back-line, Thiago has managed to create 1 chance per game, along with 2.3 tackles and interceptions each per 90 minutes.

With La Masia DNA coursing through his blood, the 29-year-old can excel in a more advanced role. However, he might just be a victim of his own versatility.