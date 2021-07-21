5 footballers who can take over Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy

One of the greatest players to have played the game, Cristiano Ronaldo has etched a phenomenal legacy in the sport.

The 36-year old continues to be one of the best players in the world, and his performances at the Euros highlighted his world-class qualities once more. Having said that, every footballer endures a decline in his career during his 30s and Ronaldo, despite his incredible fitness, is no different.

Many players have been labeled the next Cristiano Ronaldo, but few have fulfilled their potential. However, some young players are paving their own path in recent seasons and could emulate the Portuguese superstar's career.

We look at 5 footballers who could take over Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy.

#5 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Joao Felix's career has stagnated a little since joining Atletico Madrid from Benfica for a club-record fee of £114.5 million in 2019.

A highly-rated talent during his days with Benfica, Felix enjoyed a stunning 2018-19 season at the club and subsequently attracted interest from top clubs across Europe. Atletico Madrid won the race and Felix was signed as Barcelona-bound Antoine Griezmann's replacement.

Saúl agent Joshua Barnett about the swap deal with Griezmann: “Saúl will do what is best for Saúl”, told AS. Everything open at the moment. 🔴 #FCB #Atléti



Barça and Atletico Madrid are still in advanced talks to find a solution. João Felix not included in the deal, as of today. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

The 21-year old has shown glimpses of his undoubted potential in Spain, but there is a feeling that Felix doesn't fit into Diego Simeone's rigid system. The forward has made 76 appearances in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

Having said that, the Portugal international is clearly gifted and still has time to grow and become one of the best players in world football. Felix is seen by many as the future of the Portugal national team and the player who will replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

#4 Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Borussia Dortmund v SC Paderborn 07 - DFB Cup: Round Of Sixteen

Jadon Sancho's move to Manchester United has finally been announced, and fans of the club are breathing a sigh of relief.

The saga, which started last summer, is over with Manchester United now employing one of the best young footballers in the world. Sancho enjoyed three highly productive seasons with Borussia Dortmund, where he made 137 appearances in all competitions, scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists.

Jadon Sancho has the Wayne Rooney seal of approval ✍️ pic.twitter.com/sZZDBhZV1n — Goal (@goal) July 19, 2021

The England international is a highly creative forward with excellent dribbling and technical skills. Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club, Manchester United have not properly replaced him. Sancho could be the answer.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee