5 footballers who chose money over their career

Football is arguably the most popular sport in the world and therefore, there has never been a shortage of demand. Since the turn of the millennium, the sport has seen an obscene economic boom with broadcast, media and merchandising revenue bringing immense cash flow to the game.

As such, top-level footballers are some of the highest paid sportsstars on the planet.

Europe and South America have heavily dominated the football scene for much of its history. However, these days, emerging markets in China, Japan and the Middle East are catching up quite soon.

City Football Group and Qatar Sports Group’s high-profile investments in Manchester City and PSG haven’t gone amiss on anyone.

Money has become an extremely lucrative factor for several footballers. Many of them have even left the popular European scene at the peak of their careers to seek greener pastures with the promise of a hefty contract.

While the popular sentiment of the fans may take a moral high ground and condemn those decisions, at the end of the day, football is also a profession.

Just like any other profession in life, footballers are also well within their rights to prioritize money and the long-term well-being of their families since they have short careers.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at five players who decided to choose money over their careers:

#5 Radamel Falcao

Radamel Falcao made a name for himself in startling style at FC Porto. With Andre Villas-Boas leading the side, Falcao’s goal-scoring prowess helped Porto achieve Europa League glory.

Falcao’s career reached spectacular heights when he signed a deal with Atletico Madrid in 2011. Gunning under Diego Simeone in La Liga, the number 9 was going to toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and was the scorn of defenders.

Falcao ended up with 70 goals in 91 appearances for the Rojiblancos and won another Europa League title with them.

The Colombian had no shortage of elite European suitors when he decided to part ways in 2013. However, newly-promoted AS Monaco with a recent cash-injection came calling and Falcao couldn’t deny them.

He was signed for a then club-record fee and reportedly went on to earn nearly €16 million a year in net wages.

Although Ligue 1 is not the biggest of downgrades right now, back then it was certainly a step below La Liga. Falcao could have continued to play at the highest level in Spain, but instead he chose to move to France.

The transfer proved to be the end of the prolific Colombian’s career. He may have spent a season each at Manchester United and Chelsea on loan from Monaco but has failed to make any sort of visible impact since then. The 35-year-old has now returned to La Liga with Rayo Vallecano.

#4 Hulk

Athletico Paranaense v Atletico Mineiro - Brasileirao 2021

Few footballers have had the pace, strength and cracking shot of Hulk in the last decade. Playing alongside Falcao at Porto, Hulk was equally responsible for the famous Europa League triumph under Andre Villas-Boas.

The Brazilian spent eight solid years in Europe earning plaudits for his consistency with Porto and Zenit St. Petersburg, scoring 110 goals in 196 matches. Hulk also appeared in 49 matches for Brazil during this period.

However, in 2016, when he was still only a 30-year-old and fit for European football, the Brazilian decided to accept Shanghai SIPG’s offer and relocated to China. Shanghai apparently paid £45 million for the services of Hulk, an Asian football record at the time.

Despite the exorbitant fees and wages involved in the deal, his career was quickly forgotten after that. After four years in Shanghai, where he made 100 appearances for the Chinese club, Hulk is now back in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro,

