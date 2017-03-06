5 footballers who deserve their own Hollywood movie

Some of the players on this list have had to battle through the struggles of everyday life to see their dream come true.

by Kevin Ronith Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 12:59 IST

A movie on Zlatan’s life and career will set the box office cash registers ringing

The footballing world has seen some of the most incredible stories over the years, from a humble beginning to riches beyond the ordinary. There have been several inspiring and emotional stories of footballers that are hard to portray in words, the stories of some of these footballers deserve something more than just a tale on text but an adaptation of their life story on the big screen. Let’s take a look at five such footballer’s who deserve their own Hollywood adaptation.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan’s intense personality off the field combined with his fierceness with the ball has made the Swede a demi-god amongst football fans. Before reaching the successful stage he is in right now, Zlatan had to go through some really tough times. His childhood was particularly quite gloomy and desolate due to his parent's divorce.

A young Zlatan found it hard to deal with the separation and resorted to bullying and thieving when in school.

Ibrahimovic finally found solace through football and made it his career. Thanks to his big stature and strength, Ibrahimovic was a naturally gifted athlete and found immediate success as a footballer.

The 35-year-old has played football in more than five different countries and is adored by both the fans and the media for his wit and unique sense of humour. A Hollywood adaptation of Zlatan’s life and career will definitely set the cash registers ringing.