5 players who were unlucky to miss out on the FIFA 22 TOTY 

All FIFA games, including the current FIFA 22, have released a starting lineup comprising of the best performers in a given year. This starting lineup, referred commonly to as the Team of the Year (TOTY), awards the performances of the best footballers of that particular year. These players stand apart from their colleagues and have had the most successful years comparatively.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year has some major names

Chosen by public votes, the FIFA 22 Team of the Year has some of the best performers of 2021. Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Ruben Dias are some of the most iconic names in modern football who find their place in the esteemed lineup.

But some footballers have missed out on a place. These five names could easily have been present, and some may even feel they should have been in the starting XI.

#5 Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich has been a consisten perforner for Bayern Munich

Strangely, Joshua Kimmich doesn't seem to get acclaim for the consistent and robust performances he puts in year on year. 2021 was no different for the Bayern Munich star, who transitioned from right-back to the defensive midfield position.

But it's pretty hard to know his original position when one observes Kimmich in the midfield. His tough-tackling, coupled with accurate passing, makes him one of the best defensive midfielders in the current scenario.

His omission from the TOTY XI in FIFA 22 is surprising given the wonderful season Kimmich had. In 43 appearances, Kimmich had 16 goals involved despite playing a prominently defensive role. His trophy luck may not have been as fruitful as in other seasons, but Kimmich still added another Bundesliga to his tally.

#4 Bruno Fernandes

Bruno has been United's talisman

Bruno Fernandes is another shocking miss, especially after the 2021 he had. Fernandes broke the Premier League record for most goals in a season by a midfielder last season with 18 goals.

The Portuguese has often been the creative spark that has ensured that the vastly underperforming Manchester United continue to compete. Fernandes displays exceptional vision to find a teammate with a pass and has a deadly shot, which makes him one of the best in the game.

Fernandes may have been unable to break into the midfield of FIFA 22 TOTY XI but has stood out in entire Europe with his performances. He made 58 appearances across all competitions, in which he scored 28 goals and made 17 assists.

