5 footballers you wouldn’t believe are still playing

Over the years, there have been players who dropped off the radar after a successful spell in top-flight football. And while fans globally might have moved on, celebrating the achievements of newer stars, some of the big names of yesteryear continue to ply their trade elsewhere.

Here's a look at five such players who you wouldn't believe are still playing:

#5 Javier Pastore

Chelsea v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Once a prominent name at PSG, Javier Pastore has found himself at a Spanish club who are currently struggling to survive in La Liga. The 32-year-old Argentinian had a few short spells in his hometown before joining Italian club Palermo in 2009.

One of the most talented and hard-working midfielders, Pastore drew comparisons with legends like Kaka and Zinedine Zidane and was signed by PSG in 2011. His work ethic along with his creativity and skills gave him the option to play in any position other than in defense. Starring at the heart of the midfield, he helped the club win many accolades.

With 269 appearances in France, Pastore left for AS Roma after his role at PSG began to diminish. However, the move also saw an overall decline in his fortunes. The midfielder struggled at Roma and joined Elche at the start of the 2021-22 season.

#4 Martin Skrtel

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

One of the toughest players in the Premier League, Martin Skrtel was a spectacular defender during his time at Liverpool. However, his career thereon didn't take off the way he'd have wished.

The Slovakian international joined the English giants in 2008 after a successful spell with Zenit. His move was hailed by then manager Rafael Benitez, who considered the defender a perfect fit - aggressive, quick and aerially present.

His approach earned him a regular spot in Benitez's side and he turned out 320 times in eight years, also winning the EFL Cup. However, he could not fit into Jurgen Klopp's plans, and as a result left for Fenerbahce in 2016. After changing two more clubs, the 36-year-old has returned to his homeland, joining Spartak Trnava for the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan