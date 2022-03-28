5 French players with most goals so far this season (2021-22)

The 2018 FIFA World Cup saw France win the competition with the help of some young and experienced footballers. Post that, the standards for French players have only gone up.

With more and more exciting talent coming, the pressure on the current squad is heavily there. With the country having immense potential and options in almost every position, it only demands more consistency from every player to cement their place.

French forwards possess great technique

France have always produced world-class players on a regular basis and many of them have excelled in scoring goals. A good amount of them are currently playing for some of the top European clubs.

With them, they have managed to showcase their truest potential and as a result have been very productive in front of goal. On that note, let's take a look at the top French players with the most goals so far this season.

Note: All competitions in club football are considered

#5 Gaetan Laborde (Stade Rennais)

Stade Rennes v Tottenham Hotspur: Group G - UEFA Europa Conference League

Having graduated from the Bordeaux academy, Gaetan Laborde has spent his entire club career so far in France. He was a key player at Montpellier before joining Stade Rennais last summer.

The Frenchman is capable of playing both as a centre-forward and as a right-winger. So far, he has scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season and has the second-most goal contributions in the league (21).

His performances in the UEFA Conference League have been very impressive, having scored five goals in seven matches this season. With 19 goals so far this campaign, Laborde is making quite the impression.

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

Eintracht Frankfurt v AS Monaco - Friendly Match

It is surprising how Wissam Ben Yedder hasn't got much recognition for his superb form in front of goal over the years. Having scored 197 goals in 402 appearances in his club career so far, the Frenchman has averaged 0.63 goals per 90 minutes.

This comes despite not having played for a top European club and speaks volumes about his capabilities in front of goal. Ben Yedder is the leading goal-scorer in Ligue 1 right now with 17 goals to his name.

He has been in stunning form in the Coupe de France with five goals in four matches and has helped his team reach the semi-finals. However, they lost against Nantes on penalties. In total, Ben Yedder has scored 24 goals in the 2021-22 season so far and is on the radar of some of the top European clubs for next summer.

#3 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

The 24-year-old has been the surprise package for the 2021-22 campaign. Christopher Nkunku has proven to be a deadly asset in attack for RB Leipzig.

With his incredible pace, quick footwork and amazing creative abilities, the Frenchman has so far scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga. With 24 goal contributions in the league, Nkunku is only behind Robert Lewandowski in this department.

What makes his form even more incredible this season is his performances in the UEFA Champions League. Nkunku has scored seven goals in the competition in just six matches. In total, the French forward has 26 goals to his name so far this season.

#2 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

There is uncertainty surrounding his future but one thing is for sure is that Kylian Mbappe is a top-quality forward. The 23-year-old has been in amazing form for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

In 26 Ligue appearances, Kylian Mbappe has scored 15 goals and has the most goal contributions (26) in the league. His blistering pace, fabulous dribbling skills and amazing creativity have been a delight to watch.

He has even scored six times in the UEFA Champions League and was unlucky to be on the losing side against Real Madrid in Round of 16. So far, Mbappe has scored 26 goals across all competitions as he looks to finish the season strong on a high.

#1 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema has been phenomenal for Real Madrid in the 2021-22 campaign. Using all his experience and superb goal-scoring abilities, the Frenchman has single-handedly carried Los Blancos this season.

With 22 goals to his name in La Liga, no player has been able to match his tally so far. Not only has his ability to score goals but also to create them has come in handy for Real Madrid. Benzema has 11 assists in the league to his name, the most by any player so far this season.

His match-winning performance in the UEFA Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 showed his true quality. He scored a hat-trick in the second half of the second leg to overturn a 2-0 deficit.

Benzema has scored eight goals in the competition and is a vital player for Real Madrid if they are to win it. In total, the French striker has scored 32 goals across all competitions in the 2021-22 season.

