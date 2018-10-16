5 replacements for Barcelona's Jordi Alba

Who can replace the Barcelona ace?

The left-back has been a sensation ever since he arrived at Camp Nou. His pace, skill and the ability to be an occasional winger has earned him some of the most important accolades in football, including a UEFA Champions League title. Alba was one of the most important signings of the decade, as he has revolutionized the left-back position like none other.

A replacement for the former Barcelona left-back Eric Abidal, Alba's has been a success for the Blaugrana despite being labeled as 'too short' or 'too weak'. However, the rumours have caught our attention, as Barcelona are denying any direct contract talks between them and Alba's agent, as this could prove that the 5'7 left-back will have to find another club. Simultaneously, the Spaniard could probably be heading to Old Trafford, as the rumors suggest.

In addition, rumour also suggests that Tottenham Hotspur has shown interests in the Barcelona ace.

In our opinion, the 5 replacements for the Spanish left-back come without a surprise, as Alba's position will be extremely demanding. There needs to be no denying that these players will have to give it all once they step foot in Camp Nou.

#5 Alex Grimaldo - SL Benfica

The Spanish left-back can make a difference

The 23-year-old has been on the radar of Jose Mourinho and is often considered as one of the best young left-backs in the world. His pace, agility and game-reading trait is something that Valverde can use at Barcelona. Grimaldo, being a product of the Barcelona youth academy surely has an idea as to how things work at Camp Nou.

With a move in the month of January, he can surely carry forward the legacy left behind by Alba and can be an extremely suitable long-term replacement for the Spaniard.

