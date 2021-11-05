5 goalkeepers who are the best shot-stoppers in world football right now

Modern football has shown us that goalkeepers have a huge role to play and it's not just limited to shot-stopping. That being said, their primary responsibility is still keeping the ball out of the net.

With more and more teams adopting an expansive style of play, goalkeepers are required to have a dynamic skillset. They have to be good with their feet and their distribution has to be meticulous. But none of that will get them minutes if they are not good at producing top saves.

Having a reliable man between the sticks could prove to be the difference between a team having a good season and a great one. Without further ado, let's take a look at five goalkeepers who are the best shot-stoppers in world football right now.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Thibaut Courtois has been a very reliable presence between the sticks for Real Madrid since joining the club in 2018. Standing at 6 ft 7 in, Courtois is a huge goalkeeper and it is difficult to poke the ball past him in one-on-one situations.

He covers a large area of the goal and has made a whopping 27 saves in just 11 La Liga appearances so far this season. He made 90 saves in 38 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 season.

The Belgian international shows a lot of confidence every time he comes off his lines to claim crosses. But he is best when rushing out to stop one-on-one opportunities as his decision making and reflexes are top-notch.

#4 Keylor Navas (Costa Rica/Paris Saint-Germain)

Costa Rica v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Keylor Navas has been an extraordinary goalkeeper over the last decade. Unfortunately for him, despite his heroics which contributed to three Champions League titles for Real Madrid, he was replaced by Thibaut Courtois.

Navas has been at PSG since 2019 and has been of great service to the Ligue 1 outfit. He has made 17 saves in just seven Ligue 1 appearances so far. He has saved 73% of the shots he has faced in the league this term.

Navas saved 71 of the 89 shots on target he faced for PSG in Ligue 1 last term. His save percentage stood at a whopping 80.9.

So far, the Costa Rican has been able to stand up to the competition for the number 1 spot with Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was signed in the summer.

Navas has always been renowned for his shot-stopping abilities. His athleticism, speed, agility and reflexes have helped him compensate for his relative lack of height. The 34-year-old also has a reputation for rising to the occasion and has turned in several big-game performances for his sides over the years.

