5 goalkeepers with lowest save success rate in the Premier League since March 2022

The 2021/22 Premier League campaign is drawing to a close as we enter the final week of yet another riveting season.

But the league table has seen a lot of changes over the last two months, with mistakes being made by players in every position. Goalkeepers, in particular, have not enjoyed a lot of clean sheets since March, with the exception of Liverpool's Alisson and Manchester City's Ederson.

Some goalkeepers who were not letting anything get past them at the start of the season have become porous in recent weeks. Others have been poor for a large part of the campaign and have not enjoyed a good season. However, a few keepers have experienced a downturn in form since March.

On that note, let's take a look at five keepers with the lowest save success rate in the Premier League since March 2022.

#5 Fraser Forster- 61.3%

Fraser Forster has experienced a forgetful two months, with Southampton moving closer to the relegation table than to the top half in recent weeks.

The England international was arguably one of the best shot-stoppers in the league at the start of the season but that is not the case anymore. Although the defending has been disastrous, Forster is not pulling off the same acrobatic saves that put him in the limelight in the early days of the campaign. The Saints have conceded a whopping 24 goals in the 10 games they have played since March.

This is down to the indiscipline in their backline but also to 61.3% save success rate of Forster. Given that the keeper has had a 65.3% save success rate all season, he would be disappointed with his performances recently.

The shot-stopper still has to play against Liverpool and Leicester City before the end of the campaign and his numbers could soar or hit rock-bottom in the final week.

#4 Illan Meslier- 59.4%

Illan Meslier is one of the best young goalkeepers in the Premier League, irrespective of the goals he concedes. The 22-year-old star is lively and solid as a rock but is often exposed by Leeds United's fragile backline.

However, the Frenchman has also not been at the top of his game since March, with his positioning looking to be a key weakness.

Meslier has let in 18 goals in Premier League 11 games over the last two months, which is 23% of the goals the club has conceded all season. Hence, the numbers speak for themselves and a key reason behind them is that his save success rate has been a mere 59.4%.

𝔼𝕌ℝ𝕆 @EuroExpert_ It's been a bad season for Illan Meslier.. It's been a bad season for Illan Meslier.. https://t.co/A9OIJPhD7Q

To put things into perspective, his save success rate all season has been 60.1%. Thus, the goalkeeper is certainly underperforming but will need to keep a clean sheet on the last day if Leeds are to avoid relegation this season.

#3 Aaron Ramsdale- 58.3%

Two months ago, Arsenal were poised to finish in the top four and were one of the most frugal teams in the Premier League. But over the last 10 weeks, they have capitulated and their top-four hopes are hanging on by a thread.

A major reason for the same has been their frailties at the back, including the poor form of Aaron Ramsdale. The English star was outperforming expectations for a large part of the campaign through his incredible saves and inept athleticism. But all of that has gone out of the window in recent weeks, with the Gunners conceding 20 goals in 13 Premier League games since the start of March.

This accounts for 40% of the goals they have conceded this season, thereby putting Ramsdale's poor form into perspective. So it should come as no surprise that his save success rate since March has been only 58.3%, as compared to the 71.6% he has managed all season.

#2 David de Gea- 56.6%

David de Gea is one of the few reasons behind Manchester United still being in contention to seal a Europa League spot this season. However, they could have been in a better position if the Spaniard had continued his fine form at the business end of the campaign.

Since March, De Gea's shoulders seem to have dropped and understandably so. The rest of the team are playing with little to no motivation, thereby leaving their No. 1 in vulnerable situations at all times. But a certain disinterest by the Spain international himself has also led to him only managing a 56.6% save success rate over the last two and a half months.

Moon ⚽️ @szmopb “David De Gea. Man Utd’s Savior. Best Shot Stopper. A GKs job is to stop the ball from going in the net”.. the guys conceded 75 in his last 49PL apps. Is in the 50th percentile for save %. Meaning he’s average. And then he’s in bottom 5 percentile for other GK attributes. Fraud. “David De Gea. Man Utd’s Savior. Best Shot Stopper. A GKs job is to stop the ball from going in the net”.. the guys conceded 75 in his last 49PL apps. Is in the 50th percentile for save %. Meaning he’s average. And then he’s in bottom 5 percentile for other GK attributes. Fraud. https://t.co/4pEeC0PpNa

Hence, it is no co-incidence that the Red Devils have conceded 22 goals in their last 10 Premier League games, at a rate of more than two goals per game. The United custodian will look to keep what will only be his ninth clean sheet in the league on the last weekend of the season against Crystal Palace.

#1 Edouard Mendy- 53.3%

Edouard Mendy has had quite the shocker in recent weeks with the Chelsea goalkeeper's weaknesses coming to the fore since March. Although he has never been great in possession, the Senegal international has been nervous while saving shots too in the past few games.

The Blues have conceded 13 goals in 11 Premier League games in the last two months, which amounts to 35% of the total goals they have conceded this season. The defense has been nervy in recent weeks, but Mendy has also been at fault as he has only managed a save success rate of 53.3%.

It is a surprising statistic as the African star was expected to win the Golden Glove this season and has managed a save success rate of 69.6% all season.

