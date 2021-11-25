5 goalkeepers who make the most spectacular saves

The position of the goalkeeper is clearly the most important in any football game. Their performances can easily affect the eventual results because they are the final defensive stronghold in front of goal.

Goalkeepers need to concede as few goals as possible, as well as keep as many clean sheets as possible. How they achieve this, however, is what separates the above-average from the world's best. Some of the greatest goalkeepers in football history have made the most spectacular saves, especially in some of the most important matches ever.

Gianluigi Buffon immediately comes to mind with his spectacular save from Zinedine Zidane's powerful header during the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France. The save was all the Italians needed to hold on and eventually win the game.

Perhaps one of the most spectacular saves ever was by Peter Schmeichel. It came for Manchester United against Rapid Vienna in the 1996 Champions League final.

In more recent years, goalkeepers like Aaron Ramsdale have made some truly spectacular saves. The Arsenal man recently produced a Save of the Season contender against Leicester City. It came after a free-kick from James Maddison. Ramsdale threw his outstretched body and had a brilliant touch to push the ball against the bar and keep it out of the post.

SPORTbible @sportbible Can we just talk about this Aaron Ramsdale save. Wow.

Can we just talk about this Aaron Ramsdale save. Wow.https://t.co/aOaPlK8PVs

So without further ado, let's take a look at five current goalkeepers who make the most spectacular saves:

#5 David de Gea | Manchester United

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United's longtime shot-stopper David de Gea might be having the hardest season of his career, but that's not entirely his fault. The star has struggled to keep the goals out, conceding 21 in just 12 Premier League games, while keeping just two clean sheets so far. United's leaky defense this season has seen quite a few goals get past De Gea, but his spectacular saves are still notable.

The star made a spectacular double penalty save for United early in their match against Watford. He also saved an injury time penalty against West Ham earlier in the season. More of De Gea's incredible saves have come in previous seasons against Liverpool, Chelsea and other clubs. His most notable includes a 14-save match against Arsenal where he conceded just one goal in 2017.

#4 Edouard Mendy | Chelsea

Chelsea FC Training Session and Press Conference - UEFA Champions League Final 2021

It was revealed earlier this month that Chelsea goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy has a 82.4% save rate this season. In all competitions so far, the star has maintained ten clean sheets in sixteen appearances. But it's not all about Mendy's shot-stopping ability. The star has made some rather spectacular saves since joining the Blues in September last year.

Eduoard Mendy notably saved a panenka penalty from Sergio Aguero during a rival game between Chelsea and Manchester City earlier this year. His nine clean sheets through the Champions League last season are a joint record, with Keylor Navas and Santiago Canizares.

It guided the Blues to a brilliant run that culminated in the title. Since the season began, Chelsea have conceded just four goals in the Premier League, and that's thanks to Mendy.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh