5 goalkeepers who could play as outfield players

Gone are the days when goalkeepers were only expected to make stops. In the modern era, football has become more complex, and a lot is now demanded from goalkeepers.

With many teams building up plays from the back, goalkeepers need to possess good passing skills and be comfortable in possession. They also need to up their distribution skills and heading prowess. In fact, it has become important for them to add ball-playing skills to their repertoire as well.

A few goalkeepers have stood up to the challenge and added the above attributes to their arsenals over the years. They are now so good that they may not have problems playing as outfield players. On that note, let us have a look at five goalkeepers who could play as outfield players:

#5 Keylor Navas

The PSG goalkeeper could do well as an outfield player.

Keylor Navas has been one of the top goalkeepers in Europe over the last few years.

The Costa Rican is well-known for producing incredible performances between the sticks to keep the finest attackers at bay. However, aside from his goal-saving prowess, another aspect that makes the PSG custodian stand out is his ball-playing abilities.

Navas is calm and confident in possession. His passes are spot on; he rarely makes mistakes with the ball at his feet and also possesses decent vision to spot his teammates.

Despite featuring between the sticks, the former Real Madrid goalkeeper doesn't shy away from setting up goals for his team. He is certainly one of the few custodians who could thrive as an outfield player.

#4 Ederson Moraes

The Brazilian has been a shining light under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola requires his goalkeepers to possess decent ball-playing skills, as his system requires building up plays from the back. In Ederson, the Spaniard found just what he wanted. Ederson has been Guardiola's undisputed no. 1 between the sticks since signing him from Benfica in 2017.

The goalkeeper excels in connecting with his defenders to build up plays from the back. His passing, vision, calmness and composure in possession is second to none.

Ederson also possesses sharp dribbling skills, and he's not afraid to use them on opposition attackers when the situation demands. The Brazilian rarely commits errors, and doesn't shy away from ground duels outside the box, too.

