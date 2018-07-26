Top 5 free agents who are still without a club

Parth Athale FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.49K // 26 Jul 2018, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Nasri enjoyed his stint in Manchester

Most professional football players play until their skills and physique are eroded due to ageing limbs. Mid-thirties is the age when most individuals call it quits. Some rare ones carry on even further. However, there is a minority who stop playing due to the most fundamental reason: they don't have a club to play for.

When we hear the term 'free agent', the transfers of LeBron James and Andrea Pirlo come straight to mind. But there are numerous free agents who are not so by choice. They are devoid of a club because simply put, nobody wants them.

Often such players are - with all due respect to them - not elite level players. But during this transfer window, certain individuals of calibre have gone unnoticed and are without a club as of now. On that note, here are 5 good free agents who still haven't been signed.

#5 Samir Nasri

Last club : Antalyaspor

Nasri had a hugely successful time in the Premier League, plying his trade with Arsenal and Manchester City. He won two league titles in Manchester and produced dazzling displays at both the English clubs.

The Frenchman chiefly operated on the wings, with his skill and dribbling abilities making up for his lack of searing pace. He scored 53 goals in England and contributed 36 assists as well which are hugely impressive totals.

In 2016 he was loaned out to Sevilla and subsequently, City sold him to Turkish side Antalyspor in 2017. Nasri's career spiralled downward mainly due to his commitment issues and behaviour in the dressing room; his ability was never in question.

Nasri, now 31 and without a club, is still capable of playing at a high level. Any mid-table side in Europe could do with such a bargain.

1 / 5 NEXT