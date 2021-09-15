5 greatest captains in UEFA Champions League history

The UEFA Champions League has been graced by many world-class players and legendary captains over the years.

Though the role of a captain in football is not as pronounced as in a few other team sports, a good captain can lead his troops by example when the chips are down. Be it making a last-ditch tackle or forcing extra time with virtually the last kick of a match, Champions League captains have done it all.

On that note, here's a look at the five greatest captains in UEFA Champions League history:

#5 Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan)

Javier Zanetti led Inter Milan to the 2010 UEFA Champions League title.

Javier Zanetti is perhaps one of the most underrated captains in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

But it cannot be denied that the former Argentine player played a key role in Inter Milan's historic continental treble-winning campaign in 2009-10. Zanetti rallied his troops in that epic Champions League semi-final second leg at Camp Nou when Barcelona threw the kitchen sink at Inter.

With Inter up by two goals but a man down with 60 minutes to play, the Nerazzurri were up against it. But Zanetti and co fought and defended as if their lives depended on it. Inter lost on the night, but went through on aggregate. A few days later, Zanetti would become the first non-Italian captain to win the treble.

The versatile Zanetti did not produce a goal contribution that campaign, but he made sure his troops lived to fight another day. The rest, as they say, is history.

#4 Peter Schmeichel

Peter Schmeichel with the 1999 Champions League trophy

Peter Schmeichel is one of the most accomplished goalkeepers to have graced the Champions League. An eccentric but brilliant keeper, Schmeichel was renowned for dashing forward when his team chased goals late in the game.

The Euro' 92 winner was the chosen one to captain Manchester United in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. That was because the club's regular captain Roy Keane was unavailable due to injury.

Schmeichel had pulled off a miraculous save to deny Ivan Zamorano in the Champions League semis that year. But he was beaten early in the final as Bayern Munich took an early lead.

However, a combination of fine saves from Schmeichel, Bayern's profligacy and a touch of good fortune meant United still trailed by that single goal entering injury time. The rest, as they say, is history.

Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored in quick succession to break Bayern hearts as United became the first English team to win the continental treble.

Schmeichel would later talk about that triumph:

"I can’t remember what went through my head. I have to be completely honest I was celebrating inside that we have comeback with the first goal and I stopped myself and was thinking enough is enough because we were going to golden goal and I have never played in that format before."

