Ranking 5 greatest goal celebrations by Cristiano Ronaldo

There aren't many players in football, who like Cristiano Ronaldo, changed progressively to keep themselves relevant. The Portuguese has been a phenomenal athlete who has tweaked his playing style to stay at the top of the game.

There are not many athletes who would show the courage of doing that, but Ronaldo has set the bar high for himself and lives up to the expectations. His various records and trophies speak volumes about his success as an athlete.

On the field, there are only a few who have been both as consistent and prolific in scoring goals as the Portuguese has. Ronaldo is not just a personality, he is a brand in himself who has worked day in and day out to become a global sensation.

Cristiano Ronaldo never fails to celebrate his goals with passion

He is a trendsetter both on and off the pitch. Every move the striker makes is closely followed by his fans and as the most followed Instagram personality, he tries not to disappoint them.

The Portuguese has always been an 'in your face' character and, for all his milestones and goals, he celebrates with real intensity and purpose. The fans in the stadium always get behind the star forward and regardless of the jersey he is wearing, he hardly fails to deliver.

Throughout the striker's career, there have been various iconic moments that have been etched in his fans' memory. His celebrations are audacious, unapologetic and ooze passion. They have been copied all over the world by fanatics of the game.

On that note, here are the five greatest goal celebrations by Cristiano Ronaldo:

#5 Double Team with Marcelo

Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Some of the best attacking teams in recent history have developed great partnerships down the flanks. The previous decade saw Real Madrid win four UEFA Champions League trophies and the signature partnership in that side was between Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo.

The two have been great friends from their early days in Spain and have sustained that friendship to this day. The Brazilian left-back can often be seen dropping hilarious responses to Ronaldo's Instagram posts. While they were both part of Los Blancos, the two often combined on the left channel with aplomb.

The two were often caught doing their own dance routines in training sessions and their chemistry translated on the pitch. The striker and the left-back combined nearly 30 times to produce a goal in their time at Real Madrid, providing assists to one another and wreaking havoc.

The Portuguese striker, after putting the ball in the net, would soon rush into Marcelo's direction, a touch from the right hand, a touch from the left and both thrust "Siiiuu". A special celebration, certainly if you're a Real Madrid fan.

#4 Calma, Calma

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga BBVA

One thing is clear in football: until the referee blows the final whistle, the game is not over. It only takes seconds for fortunes to turn and when you have Cristiano Ronaldo in your team, you don't need to press the panic button just yet.

If you are a Manchester United fan or an avid Champions League follower, then your recent memory should make that claim self-explanatory. But it all started back in 2012 when the Portuguese silenced the Camp Nou filled with thousands of Barcelona fans with his touch of class.

The CR7 Timeline. @TimelineCR7 Portuguese GP rider Miguel Oliveira Imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's ICONIC “Calma Calma & I'm here" celebration after he won GP at Catalunya.



The influence is unreal.



Portuguese GP rider Miguel Oliveira Imitating Cristiano Ronaldo's ICONIC “Calma Calma & I'm here" celebration after he won GP at Catalunya.The influence is unreal. https://t.co/7y63NzzyHF

Pep Guardiola and his mighty Catalans were unbeaten in 55 straight games and it seemed almost impossible to stop them. Visiting them at home only made the task more daunting but it would have to be accomplished if Los Blancos were to win the La Liga title.

The visitors took the lead at Camp Nou but at 70th minute Alexis Sanchez equalized for Barcelona and sent the whole stadium wild.

Two minutes later, the star forward turned up the heat on what was a beautifully plucked through pass by Mesut Ozil. The Portuguese unleashed his strike from a tight angle with Victor Valdes approaching him and scored with great accuracy.

He then rushed towards the corner while signaling a 'stay down' kind of gesture with his hands and saying, "Calma, Calma". Ronaldo's audacity, courage and sheer brilliance were all visible to the world that day. He repeated the celebration another few times when he scored against Barcelona in eventful El Clasico games.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith