The Premier League has been blessed with some of the best midfielders the beautiful game has ever seen. Games are won and lost in midfield, and it is crucial for a team to have a midfield who can shield the defense and feed the attack. Elite midfielders can win their teams games almost single-handedly and are often the leaders on the pitch. All top teams in the world have a strong midfield capable of dominating games and setting the tempo for their teams.

Let's try and list out the top 5 of the Premier League era!

#5 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best midfielder in the league

Appearances - 239

Goals - 64

Assists - 102

PL titles - 4

The only player on this list currently playing, Kevin De Bruyne is simply unstoppable on his day. He is known for his impossible line-breaking passes and incredible long shot ability. He is the only midfielder in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different seasons.

The addition of Erling Haaland to the Manchester City team has given De Bruyne a lethal striker to link up with. The De Bruyne-Halaland duo have been ruthless this season and seem ominous for Premier League defenses in the years to come.

Kevin De Bruyne will most likely win his fifth Premier League trophy in six years and will continue to dominate the league for the foreseeable future. The Belgian is likely to move up this list by the time he hangs up his boots as he continues to deliver world class performances on a weekly basis.

#4 Roy Keane

Roy Keane was the perfect Manchester United captain

Apearances - 366

Goals - 39

Assists - 33

PL titles - 7

An inspiration on the pitch, Roy Keane was a true leader of men. Keane was known to be a no-nonsense character who often carried his team to victory with his elite leadership skills and desire to win.

Undoubtedly, his best ever performance came in the Champions League in 1999 away to a formidable Juventus team. United found themselves 2-0 down in the semi-final second leg and 3-1 down on aggregate and were facing elimination. Roy Keane took it upon himself to change the course of history and scored a bullet header which sparked a historic comeback. United won 3-2 and went on to complete an unprecedented treble that season, which has not been repeated since.

Keane truly was the embodiment of Sir Alex Ferguson's all-conquering Manchester United team, who built a dynasty in the 1990s and 2000s winning the league year after year.

#3 Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was an England and Liverpool legend

Appearances - 504

Goals - 120

Assists - 92

Born and raised in Liverpool, Steven Gerrard went on to become his team's icon and captain who carried the hopes of an entire city on his back. Arguably the most complete midfielder on this list, Gerrard could do it all. He was a box-to-box player who could score goals, create chances and win the ball back for his team. An incredible big-game player, Gerrard scored crucial goals in cup finals and helped his team win trophies throughout his career.

The most iconic goal Gerrard scored was perhaps his header in the UCL final against AC Milan in 2005. The goal inspired his team to make an incredible comeback from 3-0 down to a famous victory in Istanbul.

The only player on this list who has not won the Premier League, Gerrard still sits comfortably on the list of the league's greatest ever players.

#2 Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard is the highest scoring midfielder in Premier League history

Appearances - 609

Goals - 177

Assists - 102

PL Titles - 3

Unarguably Chelsea's greatest ever player, Frank Lampard is the only midfielder to feature in the top 10 highest goal scorers list in the Premier League. Lampard had a remarkable ability to find the net from midfield and was always a threat to opposing defenders throughout his career.

With 177 goals and 102 assists, Lampard is one of three players to record 100+ goals and assists in the league's history. Chelsea's golden period was kickstarted by Jose Mourinho's blues in the 2004-05 season with Lampard as the focal point of the team. Lampard won the 'FWA Footballer of the Year' and 'PFA Fans' Player of the Year' awards and was instrumental in Chelsea's success. He then helped Chelsea retain the league the following season.

Lampard won every trophy possible with Chelsea, the crown jewel being the Champions League trophy in 2012. A true legend of the game, Frank Lampard went on to manage his beloved Chelsea and is currently the interim manager of the club.

#1 Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes was a midfield genius

Appearances - 499

Goals - 107

Assists - 55

PL Titles - 11

A one-club man, Paul Scholes was an exceptional talent with a mesmerising skills and an unrivalled passing ability. He possessed incredible vision, a deft touch, and an uncanny ability to find space on the pitch. He was also a timely goalscorer and had a remarkable ability to control the tempo of the game.

Scholes bossed the midfield for United and used his incredible long range passing arsenal to feed balls into David Bekham and Ryan Giggs, causing havoc in the Premier League.

Scholes was a vital component of Manchester United's success during the 1990s and 2000s, helping the team win 11 Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League trophies - an absolutely staggering trophy haul.

Scholes' impact on the game can also be seen in the way he influenced a generation of midfielders. Many of today's top players, including Kevin De Bruyne and Toni Kroos, have cited Scholes as a role model and inspiration. Scholes' game was also studied at Barcelona's famous La Masia youth academy, which helped produce icons like Xavi and Iniesta.

