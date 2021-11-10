Football has become a huge commercial event, with extreme emphasis placed on superstar teams and their extravagant spending.

Loyalty in football is hard to find these days. It is hard to blame any individual for this though; in a short professional career, it makes sense to put career and money ahead of loyalty.

However, there are certain players who have managed to stick around despite the crests and troughs at their respective clubs. These players have attained legendary statuses at their clubs. They will inevitably go down as some of the greatest players to have represented the side.

We look at the 5 greatest one-club men in football right now.

#5 Mark Noble (West Ham United)

Nicknamed Mr. West Ham, Mark Noble has been one of the club's best players in modern times.

Noble is a West Ham United legend. Having made his debut for the club in 2004, the midfielder has amassed 535 appearances in all competitions for West Ham, scoring 60 goals and providing 60 assists. Noble has been through thick and thin with the club, having played in both the Championship and the Premier League.

Noble is renowned for his penalty-taking ability. The 34-year old arguably deserved to be capped by England at the senior level at some stage in his career. This is Noble's last season as a player; he admitted earlier this year that he would retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

#4 Nacho (Real Madrid)

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

It is evident that Nacho will never be seen as a first-choice defender for Real Madrid. Earlier it was Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane who were ahead in the pecking order, and now it is Eder Militao and David Alaba.

Nacho has been a faithful presence for Los Blancos for some time now. A product of the Real Madrid academy, he made his debut for the club in 2011. The Spain international has made 244 appearances in all competitions for his club and has been utilised in various defensive positions.

Predominantly a centre-back, Nacho can operate in both full-back positions if needed. The 31-year old seems content with his life at Real Madrid and in recent seasons his importance has increased.

