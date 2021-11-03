The demands on full-backs has increased massively in recent years, and elite full-backs are now expected to contribute to both attack and defence.

A trend of teams spending more money on full-backs than ever before has taken over world football. World-class full-backs do not come cheap, with managers now extremely aware of what they offer to a team. Many top full-backs are now the superstars of their respective teams.

We look at the 5 highest-paid right-backs in the world right now.

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City) | £110,000 per week

Manchester Cit's Kyle Walker is one of the best right-backs in world football now.

Kyle Walker is one of the best right-backs in the world, and has been an integral part of the Manchester City first XI for some time now.

Walker did not come cheap, joining Manchester City from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017 for nearly £47.5 million. He has proved to be worth the fee, though. One of the fastest footballers in the Premier League, Walker is a technically gifted and physically dominant right-back renowned for his attacking prowess.

The 31-year-old has often been utilised as the right-sided centre-back in a three-man defence by England manager Gareth Southgate. Walker has made 195 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City, scoring six goals and providing 15 assists. He has won three Premier League titles with the club.

#4 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid) | £130,000 per week

Once regarded as the best right-back in the world, Dani Carvajal's stock has fallen in recent years due to subpar performances and injury issues.

A product of the Real Madrid academy, Carvajal made his name in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen. Real Madrid re-signed him in 2013 for nearly £6 million, and the Spain international soon established himself as the first-choice right-back. Carvajal is not a glamorous player, but in his prime few could match his consistency.

In 302 appearances in all competitions for the club, Carvajal has scored seven goals and provided 51 assists. The 29-year-old has not enjoyed the best of lucks with injuries in recent seasons. Carvajal has won two La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.

