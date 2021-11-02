5 players who could join Newcastle United in January

Following their club's £300 million takeover and the sacking of their much-maligned manager Steve Bruce, Newcastle United fans can dare to dream again.

It is expected that the new owners would splash the cash after appointing a big-name as manager. While winning trophies will be the long-term plan, for now, Newcastle United will be keen not to get relegated. They are 19th in the Premier League at the moment.

Some heavyweights of the game have already been linked with the club. However, it is highly unlikely that the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland would move to St James' Park any time soon.

On that note, here's a look at five players who could join Newcastle United in January:

#5 James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Newcastle United vs Southampton - Premier League

James Ward-Prowse was heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer, but eventually signed a new contract with his current club.

Southampton through and through, Ward-Prowse has been a one-club man thus far. He made his debut for the club in 2011, and has made 332 appearances in all competitions for them, scoring 35 goals and providing 43 assists. The England international is comfortably one of the best dead-ball specialists in the Premier League at the moment.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 102 - Following his red card against Chelsea, this will be the first Premier League game James Ward-Prowse has not appeared in for Southampton since 27th December 2018. The midfielder had appeared in 102 consecutive matches in the competition for the Saints before today. Absent. 102 - Following his red card against Chelsea, this will be the first Premier League game James Ward-Prowse has not appeared in for Southampton since 27th December 2018. The midfielder had appeared in 102 consecutive matches in the competition for the Saints before today. Absent.

Ward-Prowse is capable of playing in a variety of midfield positions. The 26-year-old is a talented player who is renowned for his fitness; he has been a regular feature in the Southampton midfield for quite some time now. It is no surprise that Newcastle United have been linked with him, although he will not come cheap.

#4 Donny van de Beek (Manchester United)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United - Premier League

It would be incredibly surprising if Donny van de Beek remains a Manchester United player after the winter transfer window.

Van de Beek joined United from Ajax in 2020 for £35 million as one of the best young players in the world. The midfielder, though, has found game time extremely difficult to come by, and many fans have expressed their frustration with that. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been regularly quizzed about Van de Beek's lack of minutes.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Donny van de Beek's first ever senior goal came against Molde, their manager on that day was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤨 Donny van de Beek's first ever senior goal came against Molde, their manager on that day was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 🤨 https://t.co/dvY3JCQaWd

The Netherlands international has made just one Premier League appearance this season, which lasted for six minutes. Van de Beek deserves better, and the 24-year-old is reportedly actively seeking a way out. Everton, Newcastle United, Barcelona and Arsenal have all been linked with the midfielder.

