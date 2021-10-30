5 highest paid goalkeepers in the world right now (2021)

Goalkeeping is arguably the most underrated position in football. It is also the most difficult, as a tiny mistake could lead to a goal.

Goalkeepers are the last line of defence in football, and have to be constantly alert and aware of what is happening on the field. World-class goalkeepers possess leadership, strong personality and an eccentric steak that makes them stand out.

While they are not as highly paid as outfield players, some goalkeepers rank high in the list of the best-paid footballers in the world. On that note, here is a look at the five best-paid goalkeepers in the world at the moment:

#5 Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) | £213,000 per week

The heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne, Gianluigi Donnarumma is well on his way to fulfilling the promise he displayed at a young age.

A prodigious talent during his AC Milan days, Donnarumma made his debut for the club aged 16. The Italy international would go on to make more than 250 appearances in all across competitions for Milan.

Renowned for his physicality and composure, Donnarumma was one of Italy's stars at the Euros this summer. He won the UEFA European Championship Player of the Tournament in Italy's triumphant campaigns. He saved penalties in the Azzurri's shootout wins over Spain in the semis and England in the final.

🤯 Decent company at 22 years old... 🏆 Best Player Award winners at European Championships:1996 - Matthias Sammer 🇩🇪2000 - Zinedine Zidane 🇫🇷2004 - Theodoros Zagorakis 🇬🇷2008 - Xavi 🇪🇸2012 - Andres Iniesta 🇪🇸2016 - Antoine Griezmann 🇫🇷2020 - Gigio Donnarumma 🇮🇹🤯 Decent company at 22 years old... https://t.co/F9UZZricXX

The 22-year-old did not enjoy a good relationship with AC Milan fans, with his reluctance to sign a new deal with the club a contributing factor. He left the Serie A giants on a free transfer this summer to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Donnarumma is competing with Keylor Navas, and has so far made five Ligue 1 appearances.

#4 Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) | £230,000 per week

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Thibaut Courtois is a world-class goalkeeper who has achieved a lot at every club he has played for.

Courtois made his name as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world during his three-year loan spell with Atletico Madrid. He returned to his parent club Chelsea in 2014, where he became the first-choice shot-stopper, helping them win two Premier League titles.

Thibaut Courtois @thibautcourtois



Huge effort to take home the 3 points to Madrid. It was a great victory and a great El Clásico. This is for you, madridistas! Enorme trabajo para llevarnos los 3 puntos a Madrid. Ha sido una gran victoria et un gran #Clasico . Para vosotros madridistas! 🤍🤍🤍Huge effort to take home the 3 points to Madrid. It was a great victory and a great El Clásico. This is for you, madridistas! #HalaMadrid Enorme trabajo para llevarnos los 3 puntos a Madrid. Ha sido una gran victoria et un gran #Clasico. Para vosotros madridistas! 🤍🤍🤍Huge effort to take home the 3 points to Madrid. It was a great victory and a great El Clásico. This is for you, madridistas! #HalaMadrid https://t.co/j3fsF6Qqda

The Belgium international completed a controversial move to Real Madrid in 2018 for £31.5 million. Courtois' imposing frame and excellent reflexes have often come in handy for both club and country. The 29-year old has won the La Liga Zamora Trophy thrice and the Premier League Golden Glove once.

