5 best passers in the Premier League so far (2021-22)

The Premier League continues to provide entertainment on a weekly basis and is the best league in club football.

The Premier League boasts some of the best passers in the world. Passing is an art, and not every player possesses the ability and the vision to execute a stunning long ball or a beautifully threaded ball.

England's top-flight does not lack quality, with some of the best players in world football displaying their talent on a regular basis.

Here's a look at the five best passers in the Premier League so far (2021-22).

#5 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

It is a testament to Virgil van Dijk's quality that Liverpool once again look like a world-class team with him in the first XI.

Liverpool missed van Dijk for the majority of last season as the centre-back was nursing a serious injury. In his absence, Liverpool struggled to get going. Van Dijk is one of the best centre-backs in the world. His defensive prowess, physical ability, world-class passing and leadership are alll crucial to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87 Virgil van Dijk's Premier League record for Liverpool at Anfield:



Played - 51

Won - 44

Drawn - 7

Lost - 0.



That's absolutely insane. Virgil van Dijk's Premier League record for Liverpool at Anfield:Played - 51Won - 44Drawn - 7Lost - 0.That's absolutely insane.

The Netherlands international returned this season after fully recovering, and Liverpool look transformed. Mohamed Salah has grabbed almost all the attention so far, and rightly so, but van Dijk deserves credit as well. The 30-year-old is a sensational footballer.

#4 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League

Jack Grealish is one of the most talented players in the Premier League. It was not surprising to see Manchester City spend nearly £106 million to buy him from Aston Villa this summer.

Grealish is an interesting player. Highly creative, the England international is an excellent dribbler who thrived in an Aston Villa side last season that revolved around his talent. Questions were raised as to whether he would be able to transfer his performances to a star-studded Manchester City side.

The 26-year-old has done well so far. Grealish has made eight Premier League appearances this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He is capable of operating in midfield as well as further forward.

Also Read: 5 players who have a similar playing style to Lionel Messi

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh