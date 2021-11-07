5 players who deserve more opportunities at Chelsea

Chelsea are in an excellent position right now. Having won the Champions League last season, they have built on that success under Thomas Tuchel this season.

They are currently top of the Premier League, and are among the favourites to win the league this time. They have quality in every position, which means some players have not had too many chances to display their worth.

With quality in every position, manager Tuchel has a welcome headache. Not all players will be happy with his decisions, though. On that note, here's a look at the five players who deserve more opportunities at Chelsea.

#5 Saul Niguez

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Saul Niguez's career has stagnated in recent years. From being a young superstar at Atletico Madrid, he is now warming the bench at Chelsea.

Last season, he only had a limited impact for the La Liga giants as they won the league title. The Spain international joined Chelsea on a loan deal this summer amid much fanfare. His technical qualities and defensive prowess made him an ideal addition to Thomas Tuchel's side.

However, he has struggled at Chelsea. A poor debut against Aston Villa did not help his cause, and he has found it difficult to oust stars like Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic from the first XI.

The 26-year-old has only made two Premier League appearances, accumulating a grand total of 48 minutes. The sample size is too small right now to make a judgement, but right now it seems unlikely Chelsea will make his deal permanent.

#4 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Malmo FF vs Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek was once regarded as the future of the Chelsea midfield. Injuries have hampered his development, though.

A product of Chelsea's famed youth academy, Loftus-Cheek displayed his talent during a loan spell with Crystal Palace. Since then, he has produced some good performances for Chelsea, but consistent injury problems have proved to be a big problem. Loftus-Cheek has now been overtaken by bigger names at the club.

The England international has looked sharp this season, and has done a good job when called upon. He has made two starts in the Premier League, which is evident that manager Tuchel rates him well. The 25-year-old has what it takes to become a regular fixture in Chelsea's midfield.

You may also like: 5 highest-paid right-backs in the world right now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav