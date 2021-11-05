PSG's possible starting XI for their Ligue 1 game against Bordeaux

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are yet to hit full throttle this season, despite having a plethora of envious options in every position.

Nevertheless, they are comfortably atop the Ligue 1 table, and are second in their Champions League group. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to get things clicking, though. While results have been decent, PSG's style of play has left a lot to be desired.

Goal @goal Lionel Messi will miss PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig due to an injury 🤕 Lionel Messi will miss PSG's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig due to an injury 🤕 https://t.co/3nBc5BOidF

On that note, here's a look at how PSG could line up against Bordeaux in their next Ligue 1 game.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

It would be fair to say that Gianluigi Donnarumma has overtaken Keylor Navas as PSG's preferred goalkeeper.

Navas was initially preferred by manager Mauricio Pochettino, but Donnarumma has now established himself as the no.1. The Italy international is one of the best goalkeepers in world football, and it was only a matter of time before Navas had to make way for the young superstar.

Squawka Football @Squawka Gianluigi Donnarumma has now saved 16 penalties in his senior career.



And a reminder that he's won 5/5 penalty shoot-outs. 🤯 Gianluigi Donnarumma has now saved 16 penalties in his senior career.And a reminder that he's won 5/5 penalty shoot-outs. 🤯 https://t.co/GJDGpnQD5k

Navas certainly deserves better. The Costa Rica international is one of the most underrated players in the world, and has done a good job since joining PSG. However, Donnarumma, at 22, is the present and the future of the Ligue 1 giants.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 4 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav